The UAE would recognize Israeli vaccination certificates for COVID-19 , and vice versa.

The countries’ foreign ministries hope to implement the agreement in April, the UAE Foreign Ministry stated.

Israel and the UAE are the countries with the world’s fastest COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

The announcement came just as an Emirati source said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may meet when Netanyahu flies to Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“MBS is ready to meet Bibi,” the source said, confirming that talks are ongoing in the three countries to arrange the meeting.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}