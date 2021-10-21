The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli businesspeople attend forum in Abu Dhabi

The forum was chaired by Bank Hapoalim Chairman Reuven Krupik and Bank CEO Dov Kotler, with the participation of leading Israeli businesspeople and senior UAE businessmen.

By MATAN WASSERMAN/MAARIV  
OCTOBER 21, 2021 18:02
Israeli business people participated in a forum in Abu Dhabi (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
Israeli business people participated in a forum in Abu Dhabi
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
Members of the Beyond Business business delegation of Bank Hapoalim and the Israel Export Institute participated in the fintech and cyber forum of ADGM, the financial trade zone of ​​Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The forum was chaired by Bank Hapoalim Chairman Reuven Krupik and Bank CEO Dov Kotler, with the participation of leading Israeli businesspeople alongside government officials and senior UAE businessmen.
Eli Kamir, CEO and owner of Kamir (Credit: Tomer Yaakovson)Eli Kamir, CEO and owner of Kamir (Credit: Tomer Yaakovson)

Kotler, who opened the forum, said that “a year ago we signed the agreement and we did not know what the future would bring. We have fulfilled our promise and came here for the third time. Now, it is time for you to come to us in Israel.”
During one of the panels, Sabah al-Binali, head of the Gulf Region at OurCrowd, announced that “Israeli fintech companies have a tremendous opportunity to invest in this field here.” Khalid al-Marzuki, KIZAD’s trade director, said: “We are the largest in the world in terms of the size of our trade zones – over 550 square kilometers, which is the size of two-thirds of Singapore.”
He added, “We know how to give our customers their cost structure 50 years in advance, including the costs of electricity, water, structure and more. We are opening a new incubator for Israeli businesses that want to start their journey in the Emirates. Our incubator will appeal to large, medium and small companies. We will help them learn the market, understand it and penetrate it.”
As part of the strategy of the Abu Dhabi Ports and the Kizad Industrial Zone (the largest trade zone in the Middle East), the company announced the establishment of an official representative office in Israel – Yokwe Technologies owned by Roye Rahav, which will be the link for businesses, manufacturers and exporters that want to enter the markets in the UAE and Abu Dhabi. In addition, the group engaged the services of Kamir Strategy, owned by Eli Kamir, to lead their media strategy in Israel.
Roye Rahav (Credit: Perry Mandelbaum)Roye Rahav (Credit: Perry Mandelbaum)
Eli Kamir’s office is one of the leading strategic consulting firms in Israel and handles large international clients such as the Chevron energy giant, the Ikea chain, Mondelēz International, the largest snack and chocolate maker in the world that produces Oreo, Milka and Toblerone, among others, as well as large biotechnology corporations.


Tags business UAE Israel-UAE peace agreement UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli society threatened by partisanship - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media should be held responsible for its toxic impact - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

To my youngest daughter, joining the IDF

 By GIL TROY
Zalman Shoval

Israel relations in Congress aren't what they used to be - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Efraim Zuroff

Canada failed to deal with their WWII Nazis residents - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by