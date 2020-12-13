The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli singer Dudu Tassa to release new song with UAE's Mohamed Al Shehhi

Tassa visited for the very first time the United Arab Emirates the week of November 24th to tape the song in person alongside Al Shehhi.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2020 05:30
SINGER-GUITARIST Dudu Tassa marries rock with the Iraqi sounds and rhythms he imbibed from his grandfather and great-uncle, the famous Al-Kuwaiti Brothers. (photo credit: DUDI HASSON)
SINGER-GUITARIST Dudu Tassa marries rock with the Iraqi sounds and rhythms he imbibed from his grandfather and great-uncle, the famous Al-Kuwaiti Brothers.
(photo credit: DUDI HASSON)
Thanks to the Abraham Accords, for the first time ever, a musical collaboration between an Israeli singer — Dudu Tassa, from the music group 'Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis' — and UAE singer Mohamed Al Shehhi was broadcasted in honor of the annual America Abroad Media awards gala that took place on December 10. 
The show, streamed online this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, showcased a rare performance of the two popular singers from two countries that have never previously performed together in person.
Tassa visited the UAE for the very first time on the week of November 24th to record the song in person alongside Al Shehhi. This joint performance reflects and honors the historic recent normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE.
“We thought Dudu would be ideal for this collaboration because of his huge success in Israel and his deep roots in the Gulf," said Dr. Aaron Lobel, founder and president of America Abroad Media, referring to Tassa's family history in Kuwait and Iraq.
Indeed, Tassa is the grandson of a Kuwaiti musician Daoud Al-Kuwaiti, whose music was famous in the Arabic world as far back as the 1930s. His music was banned in Iraq by Saddam Hussein once he found out that the singer was not Arabic at all, but Jewish. 
"His history has shaped his own music and identity as an artist, we thought it would be very moving for him to return to his roots for this performance,” he continued, adding that “Dudu’s involvement sends a strong message to the region about the history of Jews in the Middle East, and the fact that the majority of Israelis share these roots.”

America Abroad Media, based in Washington DC, is a nonprofit that empowers and supports local voices in the Middle East through creative content and media programming.


