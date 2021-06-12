The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israeli victims of Hamas terror file suit against Qatari banks, charities

Shurat HaDin Law Center initiated the legal action on behalf of 24 Israeli families of terror victims, a total of 120 Israeli individual plaintiffs.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 12, 2021 21:19
A Palestinian Hamas-hired civil servant displays U.S. Dollar banknotes after receiving her salary paid by Qatar, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 7, 2018. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
A Palestinian Hamas-hired civil servant displays U.S. Dollar banknotes after receiving her salary paid by Qatar, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 7, 2018.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
The Tel-Aviv based  Shurat HaDin Law Center filed a legal action on Thursday in the Jerusalem District court against Qatari banks and charities for alleged transfer of funds to Hamas’ military wing during last month’s war against the Jihadi organization in the Gaza Strip. 
Shurat HaDin Law Center initiated the legal action on behalf of 24 Israeli families of terror victims, a total of 120 Israeli individual plaintiffs.
According to a statement from Shurat HaDin, “the NIS 1 billion civil action was filed against charities and Qatari banks, that it is alleged transferred money to Palestinian terrorists in the military wing of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, including during the recent Operation Guardians of the Wall which saw thousands of rockets launched by Islamic groups into Israel. The court papers contend that the Qatari banks and charities played a key competent in financing and facilitating numerous terrorists attacks perpetrated by the Palestinian terrorists groups.”
The European Union and United States have classified Hamas a foreign terrorist organization.
Shurat HaDin said included in the “lawsuit as plaintiffs are the families of the late 19-year-old Uri Ansbacher, who was brutally murdered in the Jerusalem Forest,  the late four-and-half- year-old Daniel Tregerman from Kibbutz Nahal Oz who was killed in Operation Eitan.”
The lawsuit also includes the plaintiffs “Yochai Shreki who was killed in a 2015 car bombing as well as the families of the late Rabbi Nehemiah Lavi, the late Rabbi Shai Ohayon, the late Reuven Shmerling and other victims of terrorism.”
Shurat HaDin said it “submitted evidence of bank transfers from these rogue charitable associations and Qatari banks, which in recent years have delivered millions of shekels from the Gulf region to the terrorist organizations in the Hamas controlled Gaza Strip. In addition, confessions from the interrogation of captured Palestinian terrorists who confirm that this is financial pipeline of how the funds were transferred to facilitate their criminal activities are included in the court submissions.”
Nitzana Darshan-Leitner, the president of the Shurat HaDin, said that  "The absurdity is darkly troubling, on the one hand, the Israeli government is fighting Hamas, destroying weapons and devastating tunnels, and on the other hand it is transferring hundreds of millions of dollars being used to purchase new weapons and rehabilitate the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza. The government was grossly naive to think that it could buy silence from a murderous terrorist organization like Hamas indefinitely in exchange for paying bribes.”
She added that “If the State of Israel cannot prevent Qatari funding of Palestinian terrorism, and actually insanely allows it, then the victims of terrorism will act to prevent it.  In the end, these are the families who will be at the forefront of the fight against terrorist financing, and they will succeed in doing against Qatari banks and the rogue charities what the Israeli government refuses to do.”
Last week, The Jerusalem Post reported that a group of Syrians filed a legal action in London agaisnt Qatari banks and charities for their alleged financial support of the international designated terrorist entity al-Nusra Front.
Qatar, whose monarchy was accused by Germany’s Development Minister Gerd Mueller of financing the Islamic State in 2014, is slated to host the soccer World Cup in 2022.
The Jerusalem Post reported last year that the US sent a team to probe Qatar’s regime for its reported financing of Hezbollah, a group classified as a terrorist movement by the US and the European Union.
The Post sent press queries to Qatar's foreign ministry and its embassies in Berlin and Washington D.C. about the Israeli lawsuit.


Tags Hamas Terrorism qatar shurat hadin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Likud's statements a new low, show need for new gov't - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Until the Bennett-Lapid gov't is sworn in, nothing is final - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by