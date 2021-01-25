The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel’s first ambassador to UAE ready for his historic mission

Na’eh’s first agenda item may be to prepare for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit, planned for February 9-10.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 25, 2021 14:33
Ambassador Eitan Na'eh in Abu Dhabi (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Ambassador Eitan Na'eh in Abu Dhabi
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
For Ambassador Eitan Na’eh, the excitement of being Israel’s first senior diplomat in the United Arab Emirates began even before he landed in the Gulf state this week.
Speaking from self-quarantine in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Na’eh spoke of “national and personal excitement mixed together,” which began “from the first time the foreign minister summoned me and asked me to go here.”
That continued on Sunday, when Na’eh “got on a flight going east, over Saudi Arabia and landing in Dubai,” something that, as an Israeli, he still did not take for granted.
Now, Na’eh is the charges d’affaires of Israel’s new embassy in the UAE, opened five months after the countries announced the peace and normalization agreement called the Abraham Accords. Na’eh is in charge of the embassy until a permanent ambassador is chosen after the next government is formed, which will likely take at least three months.
Na’eh said he is in Abu Dhabi “with clear instructions to expand the ties,” because previously, Israel only had diplomatic representatives to the International Renewable Energy Agency based in the UAE, and not to the country itself.
“We need to build relations for the long term,” he said.
The ambassador is already answering calls from Emirati officials while in quarantine, which will likely continue for 10 days, and his arrival has attracted interest from the local media.
Na’eh’s first agenda item may be to prepare for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit, planned for February 9-10; the trip has not been finalized yet and the dates could change due to limits on flights as part of Israel’s policies to combat COVID-19.
More broadly, Na’eh will be working to map out areas for cooperation between Israel and the UAE and try to deepen the connections between the countries, by making contacts and holding conversations and meetings with officials and civil society groups.
“There is great excitement in Israel about these connections and they look very promising. We and [the Emiratis] have to determine which are the areas we want to advance,” he said. “The business community in Israel is very thirsty for this connection and people here have a desire to come to us.”
Na’eh pointed out that Abu Dhabi and Dubai are major trade hubs between the East and West, and Israel can use that to its advantage. He also recounted that Israelis on his flight to the UAE were hoping to learn more about Emirati construction practices, especially its methods of air conditioning and cooling skyscrapers.
Some of the areas in which Emiratis are interested in learning about agriculture technologies and food security from Israel, as well as civilian space exploration, innovation and new technologies, Na’eh said.
“It’s a very long list. The UAE is a very advanced and developed country and the cooperation is not just in one point, we can cooperate in every area,” he added. “There is great reciprocity in the relations.”
As for tourism, Na’eh said that the warm season in the UAE begins in what is springtime in Israel, so Israelis would probably mostly visit in winter. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis are expected to enter the UAE each year, and 130,000 have already visited in recent months.
Na’eh did not have an estimation of how many Emiratis would visit Israel annually, because few are traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we will see two-way traffic. The Emiratis are very curious about Israel’s culinary offerings - they asked about Israeli chefs – and about visiting not just Jerusalem, but sites in Tel Aviv and the North,” he said.
Meanwhile, Na’eh is working from quarantine. He will be taking part in a Tu B’Shvat Seder, a ceremony for the Jewish holiday celebrating trees, via video conference with the UAE Jewish community, and communities in Kiryat Gat and Chicago.
“We need to hit the ground running – and then speed up,” Na’eh said. “We need to learn a lot and advance the cooperation in every area. Those are the keys.”
On Sunday, the UAE’s cabinet authorized the opening of an embassy in Israel.
The UAE Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the process “has been impacted by current movement restrictions in place in Israel to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“With UAE and Israeli efforts to lead the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, we remain hopeful that the situation will improve and that the process of opening the embassy can be completed soon,” the UAE Foreign Ministry said.



Tags UAE ambassador Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's airport closure: Drastic but understandable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Jeff Barak

For Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox have always come first

 By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El

How will America recover from the trauma of Donald Trump?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by