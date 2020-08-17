Kushner: Netanyahu agreed to PA state, to not annex without US agreement

"The ball is really in the Palestinians' court now," Kushner says Kusher said that the US is not going to chase the Palestinian leadership. He said that the White House reached out to Ramallah and updated the PA leadership that the application of Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank was on hold."The ball is really in the Palestinians' court now," Kushner says

He expressed optimism about the Middle East and predicted that there would be more diplomatic breakthroughs in the coming months.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised the United States that he would not advance the annexation of the West Bank, Senior Adviser to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner said on Monday.Kushner made the remarks during a briefing with reporters. Kushner - one of the architects of the UAE-Israel deal - Israel agreed to a map of the West Bank as well as to the establishment of a Palestinian state in the framework of Trump's peace plan. He said that Israel will not annex without US agreement.Kushner was asked how he can guarantee that Israel will not move forward with annexation. He said Trump trusts Israel.