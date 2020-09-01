The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jewish Agency, Keren Hayesod to start operations, summer camps in UAE

The representatives also spoke of sending a permanent Jewish Agency emissary to the UAE.

By CODY LEVINE  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 19:41
Members of Dubai's Jewish community celebrate Hanukkah 2014 in the UAE desert. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Members of Dubai's Jewish community celebrate Hanukkah 2014 in the UAE desert.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren Hayesod announced Tuesday that they will begin operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the normalization agreement between the two countries, according to a press release from the former.
The Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, CEO Amira Ahronoviz and Keren Hayesod World Chairman Sam Grundwerg spoke earlier with the UAE's Chief Rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, with all agreeing to provide services to the Jewish community in the UAE.
During the meeting, discussions were held over tools to encourage and foster Jewish communal life in the Gulf state, which may include Jewish education and even summer camps.
In addition, the representatives also spoke of sending a permanent Jewish Agency emissary to the UAE to aid in the development of communal activities.
“After years of operating with great discretion, on the margins of the global Jewish community, we are now ready to formally ‘get on the grid.’ This partnership with The Jewish Agency brings the interconnectedness we crave,” said Chief Rabbi Sarna, praising the opening of UAE-Israel relations.
Herzog also marked the occasion, saying: “Our wonderful conversation with Chief Rabbi Sarna took place on the day the historic Israeli-American delegation took off on an El Al plane to Abu Dhabi. A new chapter in the fascinating history of the Jewish people is being written as we begin working with the Jewish community in the Emirates.”
“We are delighted to start sharing our programming with this diverse Jewish community, living in the heart of the Middle East. The recent historic peace agreement enables us to take this step and I hope one day soon, we will be able to do so in additional countries in the region,” Herzog added.
In light of the positive UAE-Israel developments, the press release noted that a special joint team consisting The Jewish Agency, Keren Hayesod and the Jewish Federations of North America will be established in conjunction with Chief Rabbi Sarna to manage the communal life. It is estimated that 1,000 Jews live in the UAE, largely in the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
“We are excited that after one hundred years of working together with the entire Jewish people, and working to preserve the ties between many dozens of Jewish communities and the State of Israel, now Keren Hayesod can officially work together with our brothers and sisters in the Jewish community of the United Arab Emirates,” said Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman of Keren Hayesod.
“We are already looking forward to working together in all areas, including education, culture and community, and to deepening the special connection," Grundwerg added in a statement.


Tags Jewish Agency Keren Hayesod UAE Israel UAE-Israel deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UAE-Israel deal could mark a new dawn for relations in the Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Golinkin A Jewish view of non-violent protest and civil disobedience By DAVID GOLINKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
3 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
4 IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following shots fired at IDF position
A flare dropped by the Israeli army lights up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 24, 2020.
5 Police: We have solved the gang-rape case of the 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by