The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Joint Israeli-Palestinian NGO brings young entrepreneurs together

Despite pandemic, Tech2Peace barrels ahead with program aimed at building lasting business partnerships.

By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE  
JANUARY 9, 2021 09:01
Young Israeli and Palestinian entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts participate in a recent Tech2Peace program. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Young Israeli and Palestinian entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts participate in a recent Tech2Peace program.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 A worldwide pandemic has failed to put a damper on an initiative that aims to bring together young Israeli and Palestinian entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Joint Israeli-Palestinian NGO Tech2Peace is barreling ahead with plans to double the size of its intensive tech seminars in 2021. Health restrictions and lockdowns notwithstanding, over the past year 60 people took part in the organization’s program, which not only provides participants with valuable tech skills but also promotes peace through dialogue.
Tomer Cohen, the 28-year-old co-founder and co-executive director of Tech2Peace, calls it a “very weird mixture of high-tech workshops alongside dialogue.”
“Half of the time it's about high-tech,” Cohen told The Media Line. “Every participant chooses his or her own track – if it's programming, mobile app development, etc; the other half of the time it's about dialogue.”
Following their pilot seminar in the southern Israeli town of Yeruham in 2018, the venture received the Israeli Hope prize, an award launched by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that is worth NIS 10,000 ($3,100). Over the years, tech giants like Google and Microsoft have worked together with Tech2Peace to help provide advanced technological training.
During Tech2Peace’s intensive seminars, no topic is off-limits for Israeli and Palestinian participants.
“When they’re becoming already friends, we start to talk about the most painful experiences: about Nakba, [Israel’s] Independence Day, the Holocaust, checkpoints and everything,” Cohen explained.
For many of those taking part, he added, it is the first time that they get to meet the so-called “other side.”
“Even though those communities live so close to each other, they are so divided,” Cohen said, noting that the program also encourages long-term business partnerships.
Participants come from all walks of life: secular, religious, refugee camps, peripheral towns and major cities. More than 150 people have so far graduated from the program and recently demand has greatly increased.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which upended so many learning programs around the globe, failed to slow Tech2Peace down, Cohen noted, as organizers turned to holding seminars outdoors in order to observe health regulations and maintain social distancing.
“We continue to grow very rapidly despite the coronavirus,” he said.
Adnan Jaber, 25, is one of the program’s successful graduates. Jaber, who grew up in east Jerusalem, called the experience “unique” and said that he was inspired to sign up during his last year of studies at the Arab American University, located in the Palestinian city of Jenin.
“I was a tech student and wanted to get a job in high-tech in Tel Aviv,” Jaber, now a board member at Tech2Peace, told The Media Line. “I wanted to better develop my tech skills and also I'm from Jerusalem and [was always curious] to know about the other side.”
Since then, Jaber also has launched his own startup: a smartphone application called “Yalla Reyada” that aims to help individuals achieve their fitness goals.
“I like to call myself a social entrepreneur. I love sports a lot,” he said. “If we want a better future in this region for both [Israelis and Palestinians], I think there must be collaborative businesses together. That's how people can get along and trust each other more.”
While Tech2Peace hopes to bridge the divide between Israeli and Palestinian youth, the NGO does not advertise itself as presenting a solution to the conflict. Rather, the goal is to establish a vibrant and long-lasting tech community that its leaders hope will grow significantly in the near future.
“In five to 10 years, one of them is going to be a mayor of a town in Palestine or in Israel and it's already going to make a huge change because we target those very talented leaders,” co-founder Tomer Cohen said.
This article features excerpts from the new television program, Facing the Middle East with Felice Friedson.


Tags business hi-tech israel palestine talks Israeli Palestinian Conflict high tech NGO Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by