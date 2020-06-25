Joint List MKs to Congress Democrats: Do all you can to stop annexation

All 15 MKs of the Arab Joint List sent a letter to Democratic Party members of the US Congress urging them to take a firm stand against Israel's plans to annex portions of the West Bank.MK Aida Touma-Sliman, who initiated the letter, said: "The annexation and the occupation are international issues. The US administration constantly intervenes in the region and gives backing to the oppression of Palestinians. The administration can give the green light or pull the breaks on annexation. Hence, we asked members of the Democratic Party, who might assume power soon, to express their clear objection to the annexation plans, and to clarify that If it will take place, future administrations will not recognize its legitimacy, and will denounce the entire trump plan. Annexation is illegal according to international law and is a crime against the Palestinian people. The entire international community must stand against it." "We, members of the Joint List, the third most supported Party in recent elections, representing the Palestinian minority in Israel as well as progressive Jews, are writing to share our concerns regarding the impending plans advanced by the Israeli government, and supported by the US administration, to annex parts of the Occupied Palestinian West Bank. According to the agreements within the Israeli governing coalition, acts of annexation could commence in the coming days," the letter read."The act of annexation was endorsed and encouraged by the current US administration in the context of its so-called 'Peace to Prosperity' plan. Let us be clear, without the administration’s plan annexation would unlikely be considered by the Israeli leadership. That plan was adopted by all of the factions comprising the new governing coalition in Israel – some with more enthusiasm, some with polite reservations. ""The plan marks a new low point in this administration’s embrace of the positions of Israeli hardliners, the legitimization of the illegal settlement project and the support for Israeli expansionism," the letter continued, "It is not a peace plan, but a plan for the continuous dispossession and denial of basic rights and freedoms to the Palestinian people, condemning them to a life of perpetual inequality."The MKs also reference the opposition to Israel's plans in the Arab world. Jordanian and Gulf officials have heavily criticized the move and warned that any implementation of sovereignty could lead to the deterioration of Arab-Israeli ties. "Annexation of any parts of the West Bank will be a clear violation of international law and of UN Security Council resolutions and as such has broader global implications for the rule of law, universal values and norms. We would respectfully suggest that this undermines American interests. We caution that any such move will destabilize the region further and will heighten the tensions between Israel and the Palestinians and between Israel and its neighbors, notably Jordan.""We would like to express our unequivocal support for the struggle for equality and to achieve historic as well as contemporary racial justice in the US. The Black Lives Matter movement is inspiring and empowering our struggle here for justice and equality for all. The letter emphasized that the responsibility - if annexation goes ahead - rests with the Americans as much as the Israelis, since it was initiated as part of US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century.'"The United States administration plays a central role in the promotion of this destructive initiative and bears great responsibility for this devastating act that will narrow any chance for peace between Israelis and Palestinians and will entrench inequality. The United States could also be instrumental in preventing such an act."Israel could annex up to 30% of the West Bank as early as July 1, under the plans of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.