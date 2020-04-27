The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Jordan eases coronavirus curfew and reopens more businesses

The relaxation in curbs on movement in the capital follows a similar move last week in southern Jordan, including the Red Sea port city of Aqaba.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 27, 2020 22:49
A Jordanian Imam reads the Koran in an empty mosque during Ramadan as prayers by worshipers are suspended due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Amman, Jordan, April 26, 2020. (photo credit: MOHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
A Jordanian Imam reads the Koran in an empty mosque during Ramadan as prayers by worshipers are suspended due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Amman, Jordan, April 26, 2020.
(photo credit: MOHAMMAD HAMED / REUTERS)
Jordan on Monday eased restrictions on movement aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and allowed more businesses to reopen to help jump-start the cash-strapped economy, officials said.
Residents of the capital can now drive their private vehicles as of Wednesday between 08:00 and 18:00 in the first such move since a nationwide curfew nearly 40 days ago that ordered the country's population of 10 million to stay at home.
Public transport and taxi services would also now resume with passenger restrictions and compulsory wearing of face masks and gloves, government spokesman Amjad Adailah.
The relaxation in curbs on movement in the capital follows a similar move last week in southern Jordan, including the Red Sea port city of Aqaba.
The government imposed the curfew shortly after the monarch enacted an emergency law that paralyzed daily life, and ordered shops and firms to close, leaving many daily wage earners struggling without pay.
Minister of Trade and Industry Tariq Hammouri said barbershops, beauty parlors, dryclean and cosmetics shops could now open in the latest string of small businesses from garments to flower shops and furniture outlets that can resume normal work.
"We hope to ease all restrictive measures with the passing of days as the (virus) threat recedes," Hammouri said.
The government of Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz won praise for quick moves that were some of the world's strictest measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, but the economic impact has deepened, with growing criticism by business lobbies.
It has carried out over 60,000 tests and detected 449 cases, many of whom have recovered. There have been seven deaths.
"Our duty now is to revive our economy and our health and we are able to do that," Health Minister Saad Jaber said.
Government offices however will remain shut until after the fasting month of Ramadan which is expected to end around May 23 and also schools and universities.
The country's airports and border crossing with its neighbors Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Israel are still closed to passenger traffic.
The economy has been battered with the tourism sector, a main source of foreign currency especially hard hit due to global travel disruptions.
The latest relaxation allow construction firms and many firms beyond pharmaceuticals, fertilizers and the agriculture sector that have kept operating but with lower staffing levels.
The crisis has thrown into doubt International Monetary Fund-backed growth estimates of 2.1 % for 2020 and officials expect the economy to contract for the first time since 1990.
The country's record $42 billion public debt, equivalent to 97 percent of GDP, is expected to exceed 100%, with extra financing to cushion the negative impact of the crisis, officials say.


Tags Jordan Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
5 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by