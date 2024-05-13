Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia: US CENTCOM’s regional strategy - analysis

US Central Command has been highlighting close US ties to several countries in the region. This includes trips by Central Command (CENTCOM) commanding General Michael Erik Kurilla to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, and other countries.

On May 9-10, Kurilla traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet with “leaders of the Saudi Royal Armed Forces and senior US diplomats. The visit is part of an ongoing multi-country trip to the CENTCOM area of responsibility,” US Central Command said.

He met with the Chief of General Staff, Gen. Fayyadh al-Ruwaili, and other Saudi senior military leaders. They discussed the region, Gaza, and defense technology. Kurilla also met with the US Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Michael Ratney, and the US Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen, Steven Fagin. “The leaders discussed current security challenges in the region, with particular emphasis on Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.” Kurilla praised the Saudis.

"The Royal Saudi Armed Forces are a critical security partner in the region as we address regional security challenges through interoperable organizations and capabilities…Building on our over seven decades of direct military partnership, we continue to work together to achieve our shared goals."

Kurilla was also in Egypt from May 6-7. He was there to gain a “deeper understanding of the perspectives of Egyptian military leaders on regional security and the status of humanitarian aid,” CENTCOM said. He met Egyptian General Mohamed Zaki, the Minister of Defense and Military Production, and Lt. Gen. Osama Askar, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces. “The leaders focused their discussions on regional security concerns in Gaza and the Red Sea, alleviating humanitarian suffering in Gaza, and the need to reestablish stability following the current regional conflicts.” Military helicopters participate in the 'Eager Lion' military exercises, in Zarqa, Jordan September 14, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL SUKHNI)

In addition, the IDF said on May 12 that Kurilla arrived in Israel “as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.” The IDF said that “the commanders held an operational situational assessment, discussed operational developments and the strengthening of the coordination and cooperation between the militaries.”

The 'Eager Lion' drill

This comes as an important drill is taking place in Jordan. Eager Lion is a drill that happens every other year in Jordan. It is held this year at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC) in Amman. The drill has happened 11 times, and this year, it is bringing together 32 countries to participate. It will end on May 23.

“Eager Lion is one of the largest military exercises in the US Central Command area of responsibility, hosted by one of the command’s strongest and most reliable partners. The exercise is designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations,” US Central Command said.

“Eager Lion demonstrates the value of working together to maintain a ready and responsive force that truly demonstrates we are prepared to respond together in times of crisis,” said US Army Brig.-Gen. Jason Benson, Central Command’s director for Eager Lion 2024.

“Participating in Eager Lion demonstrates our shared commitment to improving interoperability with our partners. It also demonstrates that our coalition force can maintain a sufficient and sustainable presence in the region. It delivers a clear message that relationships matter,” he added.

The drill will focus this year on challenges across domains, including land, sea, air, and “cyber” defenses. “The exercise will train participants to prepare against cyber threats from fictitious adversaries, advance the development of partnered counterterrorism skills, expand Integrated Air and Missile Defense synchronization, and sharpen proficiencies in maritime and border security,” US Central Command said.

The trips to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are important for Central Command and show the key partnerships that have been formed in the region. This comes at a tense time due to the war in Gaza. Eager Lion in Jordan is also an important symbol of how countries can work together.

However, Israel’s war in Gaza has put a hold on Israel’s participation in many joint drills. The war in Gaza has also harmed regional integration and reduced public meetings between Israel and regional countries. All of this is a setback considering the important era of 2020-2023, when there was progress on peace and stability in the region. Clearly, Iran has sought to upend this peaceful area and try to isolate Israel, using October 7 to achieve that. It remains to be seen if the war in Gaza will wind down, Hamas will be defeated, and the regional relationships that are important for Israel will get back on track.