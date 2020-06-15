The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jordan's King Abdullah refuses to speak with Netanyahu - report

Jordan has repeatedly warned Israel in recent weeks and months against unilaterally annexing parts of the West Bank.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 15, 2020 14:37
Jordan's King Abdullah II refused to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone and would not specify a date for a meeting requested by Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, according to the Palestinian Ma'an news agency. This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in recent years.
A Jordanian official told Ma'an that the refusal came due to plans by Israel to annex parts of the West Bank in July. The king ordered the royal court to not set a date to meet with Gantz, after Gantz requested a meeting with the king to discuss the annexation.
Relations between Abdullah and Netanyahu have been frosty for a few years, with the two only meeting once in recent years with cameras and media banned from the meeting. The king often does not take calls from Netanyahu and refused to meet him last August.
Jordan has repeatedly warned Israel in recent weeks and months against unilaterally annexing parts of the West Bank.
In May, Abdullah told German newspaper Der Spiegel that if Israel fulfills its promise to annex the Jordan Valley, it will lead to a "massive" confrontation with Jordan.
When asked if annexation will lead to the cessation of the Israel-Jordan peace treaty, Abdullah said he doesn't "want to make threats and create an atmosphere of controversy, but we're considering every option."
“Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean,” he said. “What would happen if the Palestinian National Authority collapsed? There would be more chaos and extremism in the region. If Israel really annexes the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”
During a meeting with settlers about the annexation plan, Gantz stated that Israel must ensure its 1994 peace deal with Jordan is preserved.
“When we take diplomatic steps, we must pay careful attention to what is happening on the ground and in the area around us, including, for example, preserving Israel’s peace agreement with Jordan,” he said. “These agreements contribute greatly regional stability and all of our security.”
Tovah Lazaroff, Jerusalem Post Staff and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


