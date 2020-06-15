Jordan's King Abdullah refuses to speak with Netanyahu - report



A Jordanian official told Ma'an that the refusal came due to plans by Israel to annex parts of the West Bank in July. The king ordered the royal court to not set a date to meet with Gantz, after Gantz requested a meeting with the king to discuss the annexation.Relations between Abdullah and Netanyahu have been frosty for a few years, with the two only meeting once in recent years with cameras and media banned from the meeting. The king often does not take calls from Netanyahu and refused to meet him last August.

Jordan has repeatedly warned Israel in recent weeks and months against unilaterally annexing parts of the West Bank.



In May, Abdullah told German newspaper Der Spiegel that if Israel fulfills its promise to annex the Jordan Valley, it will lead to a "massive" confrontation with Jordan.

“Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean,” he said. “What would happen if the Palestinian National Authority collapsed? There would be more chaos and extremism in the region. If Israel really annexes the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.” When asked if annexation will lead to the cessation of the Israel-Jordan peace treaty, Abdullah said he doesn't "want to make threats and create an atmosphere of controversy, but we're considering every option."

During a meeting with settlers about the annexation plan, Gantz stated that Israel must ensure its 1994 peace deal with Jordan is preserved.

“When we take diplomatic steps, we must pay careful attention to what is happening on the ground and in the area around us, including, for example, preserving Israel’s peace agreement with Jordan,” he said. “These agreements contribute greatly regional stability and all of our security.”

Tovah Lazaroff, Jerusalem Post Staff and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

