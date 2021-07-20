The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Journalists' group condemns Iran’s regime for hostage plot

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad was the target of death threats and attempted kidnapping by the Islamic Republic regime.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JULY 20, 2021 19:25
Masih Alinejad, Iranian journalist and women's rights activist, speaks on stage at the Women In The World Summit in New York, U.S, April 12, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Masih Alinejad, Iranian journalist and women's rights activist, speaks on stage at the Women In The World Summit in New York, U.S, April 12, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
After remaining largely silent about death threats targeting the Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad in 2020, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists “strongly condemned” last week the alleged plot by Iran’s clerical regime to kidnap Alinejad.
The CPJ’s spokesperson Bebe Santa-Wood sent The Jerusalem Post on Monday a statement the organization posted on its website on July 14 after the FBI revealed that Iranian regime intelligence operatives sought to kidnap the Alinejad.
“US officials’ indictment of five Iranian nationals suspected of plotting to kidnap journalist Masih Alinejad shows that Iranian intelligence agents will stop at nothing to silence independent members of the press, even those abroad,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour, adding that “US authorities must ensure that the perpetrators of this scheme are held to account, and Iran must cease its efforts to harass and harm journalists globally.”
The Jerusalem Post asked Santa-Wood if CPJ regrets its refusal in December, 2020 to condemn the death threats against Alinejad. At the time, Santa-Wood wrote that “I checked with my colleagues and they said they have looked into this situation, but at this time believe she has been targeted as an activist, rather than in response to her journalism, so it wouldn't be a case for CPJ. We are continuing to monitor the case, and should anything change or we choose to publish something, I would be happy to send it your way.”
Alinejad, a journalist for Voice of America and a women's rights activist, also founded the United for Navid campaign named after the champion Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari who was executed in September 2020 by the Islamic Republic for his participation in a 2018 demonstration against regime corruption.
The Jerusalem Post also reached out via phone calls and emails to the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders in December, 2020 about the death threats targeting Alinejad. Reporters Without Border declined to respond at the time and has not answered Post queries about the kidnapping plot. A search of Reporters Without Borders' English website did not show any condemnation of Iran's regime for its operation to kidnap Alinejad.
It is unclear why Reporters Without Borders remains silent about one of the most high-profile plots to kidnap a world-famous journalist.
The attorney Audrey Strauss said in the indictment that Iranian agents and an Iranian in California “monitored and planned to kidnap a US citizen of Iranian origin who has been critical of the regime’s autocracy, and to forcibly take their intended victim to Iran.”
Intelligence agents of Iran’s Islamic Republic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a US designated terrorist organization, "have previously lured overseas journalists and activists to third countries where they kidnapped them and returned them to Iran; In 2019, authorities abducted journalist Roohollah Zam from Iraq and executed him in 2020," wrote CPJ.
The US indicted five Iranian nationals for allegedly surveilling and plotting to kidnap Alinejad. The US prosecutor indictment said Iranian regime agents planned to bring Alinejad to Venezuela and then to Iran. Venezuela's socialist regime is an ally of the Islamic Republic of Iran.


Tags Human rights Iran journalism free press
