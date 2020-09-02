Klil in talks with UAE firms to fix skyscraper glass windows

In wake of the UAE-Israel normalization deal, Klil, Israel’s leading aluminum windows, blinds and curtains company, is in talks to sell its window-fixing service to firms in Dubai.Klil has a registered patent, the innovative eGRAF device, to replace broken or cracked glass on curtain walls. About 85% of the building towers in the UAE are built with glass curtain walls. The company had made connections with aluminum and infrastructure contractor companies in the UAE but, due to the lack of diplomatic relations between the two states, couldn’t realize them.Klil’s method is to do the work from inside the building, which costs a few thousand dollars, as opposed to the practice today, which is to do the work from outside, using cranes, which costs tens of thousands of dollars.According to industry experts, almost every building in the UAE has at least one faulty glass window that property owners avoid replacing because of the costs and the complex operation.The eGRAF system is being installed for the first time in Israel in the Golf project in Tel Aviv.Tzur Daboosh, chairman of Klil, said that several years ago the company tried to negotiate with aluminum contractors in Dubai but encountered difficulties due to the political situation. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The business potential is estimated at NIS 100 million per building.Despite the corona crisis, Klil recently concluded the second quarter of 2020 with revenues of NIS 77.9m. and a net profit of NIS 11.2m.Klil’s cash flow from operating activities in the first half of 2020 increased to NIS 25.4m., compared with NIS 23.6m. in the corresponding period last year.Klil is the largest company in Israel in the field of aluminum products and especially in the field of windows and glass curtain walls.