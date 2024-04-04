Kuwait holds first parliamentary election under new Emir

Voting began on Thursday in Kuwait's first election since Sheik Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah assumed power late last year, determined to push through economic reforms after a protracted deadlock between appointed governments and elected parliaments.

The new Emir strongly criticized the National Assembly and the government in his first speech before parliament after taking office in December, saying they were "harming the interests of the country and its people."

His reform-minded approach with scant tolerance for political bickering seemingly aims to propel the small Gulf Arab state to catch up with neighbors in weaning its economy off oil.

Years-old feuding between appointed governments and the elected parliament has impeded fiscal reform, including passing a debt law that would allow Kuwait to tap international markets and mitigate its heavy dependence on oil revenues.

The polls opened at noon for the fourth election since December 2020 and will close at midnight local time. Kuwait bans political parties, and candidates run as independents.

Sheik Meshal, 83, succeeded his late brother, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, in December and dissolved parliament on Feb. 15, less than two months into his tenure.

His decree cited the assembly's "violation of the constitutional principles" as a reason for dissolution.

Kuwait's assembly packs more influence than similar bodies in other Gulf monarchies. Political deadlock, however, has led to endless cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament, paralyzing policy-making, but the Emir holds the upper hand.

The government of Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf resigned hours after the Emir's December speech, and Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah formed a new one that included new ministers of oil, finance, foreign affairs, interior, and defense.

No tolerance for politicians wrangling

Abdulaziz al-Anjeri, founder and CEO of Reconnaissance Research, told Reuters that the order of the day is to focus on accelerating reform rather than engaging in negotiations with the opposition, political groups, and grassroots organizations.

"There is an emphasis on progress with essential matters instead of wasting time in stalling tactics and playing ping-pong with the parliament over issues where the constitution clearly separates powers," Anjeri said.

"There will be no tolerance for any parliamentary actions perceived by the authority as a clear breach of the principle of separation of powers. Similarly, there will be zero tolerance for any government official implicated in corruption or intentional mismanagement."

Kuwait became the center of world attention in August 1990 when then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein invaded it, and a U.S.-led coalition came to its rescue.

Since the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and U.S. calls for change in the Middle East, Kuwait's ruling family has come under pressure from both Islamists and pro-Western liberals to loosen its grip and share power.

Its legislature has the power to pass and block laws, question ministers, and submit no-confidence motions, giving it more democratic essentials than other Gulf monarchies but posing the frequent risk of political deadlock.

Two hundred candidates were competing in Thursday's elections, the lowest number in over five decades, and the number of voters was estimated at 835,000.

Kuwait consists of five electoral districts, each with ten lawmakers. Candidates who secure the top 10 positions in each district win parliamentary seats.