Large fire breaks out at Iranian shipyard

The fire at the Delvar Shipyard in Bushehr filled the city with thick smoke and firefighters struggled to contain and extinguish the flames. At least three ships in the port caught fire, Reuters reported quoting the IRNA news agency. The cause of the incident and the damage caused are yet to be determined, according to the Iranian Fars News Agency.

The incident comes just days after a large fire broke out on a US warship in San Diego. Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force Commander Esmail Ghaani stated about the incident in the US, "Americans shouldn’t blame others, this is the fire they lit.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out at the South Aluminum Corporation in Lamerd, causing "minor damage" according to the Iranian Mehr News Agency. The fire was caused by an "oil leak," according to Mehr.

An explosion was reported at a gas condensate plant in the Kavian Fariman industrial zone in eastern Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province on Monday, according to Iranian media.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the company and to a neighboring company, but did not cause casualties, according to the local fire chief, Iran's ILNA reported.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The IRGC and Iranian police were at the scene of the incident on Monday. The two fires are the latest in a series of fires and explosions that have plagued Iranian industry and infrastructure in recent weeks, including oil plants, nuclear facilities and factories.

