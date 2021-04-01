Lebanese court sentences 3 to hard labor for collaboration with Israel

On Tuesday, two Syrians, Mustafa Badri Ahmed and Badri Mustafa Ahmed, were sentenced to a number of years of hard labor and stripped of their civil rights for having "communicated with officers in the Israeli army and providing them with information about Hezbollah members and centers."

On Wednesday, Lebanese citizen Hassan Dawud Jaber was sentenced to seven years hard labor, stripped of his civil rights, fined one and a half million Lebanese pounds and had his electronic devices in his possession confiscated. He was convicted of intending to "communicate with the Israeli enemy, and to deal with him by providing him with security and military information, inciting people to deal with the enemy, spreading the Zionist ideology through social media and carrying out activities that would incite sectarian strife," according to NNA.

It is illegal for Lebanese citizens to deal with Israelis or people or entities based in Israel in any form, directly or indirectly, including in media interviews, under the 1943 Lebanese Criminal Code and the 1955 Lebanese Anti-Israeli Boycott Law.

