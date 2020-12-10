Lebanese judge charges PM, ex-ministers over Beirut port blast

BEIRUT - Lebanon's investigating judge has charged caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers with negligence over the Beirut port blast that killed 200 people and ruined a swathe of the capital in August.

The others are former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as former public works ministers Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Finianos, state news agency NNA said on Thursday.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Thursday his conscience was clear over the Aug. 4 Beirut port blast after the judge investigating the explosion charged him with negligence.