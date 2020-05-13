The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Lebanon asks western countries to stop Israeli breaches of airspace

Lebanon asked that Israel stop using Lebanese airspace to carry out strikes on sites belong to Iran and Hezbollah in Syria.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 13, 2020 10:50
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Lebanon asked a number of western countries with permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council to persuade Israel to stop breaching Lebanese airspace, reported Asharq Al-Awsat on Wednesday.
The country noted that the breaches of Lebanese airspace disturb residents day and night, causing them to fear an Israeli attack on their areas.
Lebanon also asked that Israel stop using Lebanese airspace to carry out strikes on sites belonging to Iran and Hezbollah in Syria.
Lebanese diplomats told Asharq Al-Awsat that Israel refused the request in order to continue to monitor and prevent arms and ammunition shipments from reaching Lebanon. Israel also refused to stop using Lebanese airspace to carry out strikes, because it prevents them from being exposed by Syrian radars, according to the diplomats.
The countries Lebanon reached out to said they were unable to stop Israel from using Lebanese airspace because Israel strongly rejects the idea and because the countries are also interested in rejecting the presence of Iranian and Hezbollah militants in Syria.
Lebanese media often reports about the presence of Israeli aircraft in Lebanese airspace, including over Beirut. On Tuesday, Lebanon's National News Agency reported a breach of Lebanese airspace by Israeli aircraft and a breach of Lebanese territorial waters by an Israeli naval vessel.
Last month, an airstrike attributed to Israel targeted a vehicle along the Lebanon-Syria border. Video reportedly from the scene showed a missile striking near the vehicle, the passengers running away from the vehicle and then a second missile hitting the vehicle itself.
The Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned the airstrike and announced on Thursday that it would submit a complaint to the United Nations Security Council about the "clear and flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty."
"This attack comes as part of Israel's ongoing aggressive policy towards Lebanon," said the foreign ministry, according to the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar news.
Later in April, an alleged Israeli airstrike carried out from Lebanese airspace targeted Iranian positions near Palmyra in central Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.


Tags Israel Hezbollah Lebanon Airspace UNSC
