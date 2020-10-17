Lebanon 'heavily relies' on US to mediate maritime border talks

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Friday that his country "heavily relies" on Washington to mediate talks with Israel on the maritime border, according to i24 news. Aoun expressed hope that the US would help the sides overcome any difficulties that they may face. The comments were released by Aoun's office after he met with Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker. Aoun's office also reported that Schenker expressed his hope that the negotiations will conclude successfully and quickly. Formally still at war after decades of conflict, Lebanon and Israel agreed to launch talks via US mediation over a maritime border running through potentially gas-rich Mediterranean waters.Discussions started on Wednesday at a UN compound in the Naqoura area and a second round of discussions are scheduled for October 28. The Israeli and Lebanese delegations were made up of professionals and there was no political representation. The Israeli team was led by Energy Ministry Director-General Udi Adiri, while Lebanon nominated Hadi Hashem, an official from its Foreign Ministry, after Hezbollah complained that sending a diplomat would make the talks political.Lahav Harkov and Reuters contributed to this report. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });