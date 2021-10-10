The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lebanon restores power supply after complete halt

On Saturday, Lebanon's two largest power stations, Zahrani and Deir Ammar plants, shut down due to fuel shortages, bringing the Lebanese power network to a complete halt.

OCTOBER 10, 2021 16:43
People shop in a grocery store under a portable electric light during a power cut near Bhamdoun, Lebanon, October 9, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
People shop in a grocery store under a portable electric light during a power cut near Bhamdoun, Lebanon, October 9, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Lebanon's power supplies were back to normal on Sunday after a blackout the previous day when the country's two biggest power stations shut down because of a fuel shortage, the Energy Ministry said.
The closure piled further hardship on Lebanese struggling with job losses, soaring prices and hunger wrought by the country's worsening financial meltdown.
The ministry said it had received central bank approval for $100 million in credit to issue fuel import tenders for electricity generation, adding the country's grid had resumed supplying the same amount of electricity as before the complete outage.
DEMONSTRATORS TAKE cover this week during clashes with security forces during a protest near Beiruts’s parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in the city. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS) DEMONSTRATORS TAKE cover this week during clashes with security forces during a protest near Beiruts’s parliament, as Lebanon marks the one-year anniversary of the explosion in the city. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)
The Lebanese army agreed on Saturday evening to provide 6,000 kilolitres of gas oil distributed equally between the two power stations, the state electricity company said in a statement reported by the official National News Agency.
Lebanon has been paralyzed by an economic crisis that deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up. The Lebanese currency has fallen by 90% since 2019.
Many Lebanese normally rely on private generators that run on diesel, although that is in short supply.


