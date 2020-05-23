Libya conflict heats up as Turkish air force increases activity

Turkish Air Force jets appeared to increase their activity in relation to a conflict in Libya on Saturday. Libya is divided between the Libyan National Army, backed by the UAE and Egypt and the Government of the National Accord in Tripoli, backed by Turkey and Qatar. Turkey has been pouring in drones and armored vehicles and Syrian rebel mercenaries to help Tripoli fight. Russia and others are backing the LNA. Twitter accounts that follow air traffic revealed unusual movements by Turkey’s Air Force. An account called "Yoruk Isik" posted about “Turkey establishing itself in Libya,” showing that the 222nd Turkish squadron with two C-130s had allegedly flown from Istanbul to Libya. It was the fourth flight in 24 hours, the commentator noted. Another user named “Gerjon” noted that Turkish air Force E-7 Boeing 737 airborne early warning and control radar aircraft were also active this evening. He argued that the C-130 was in fact a Casa CN-235. Another mysterious Beechcraft Super King turboprop also flew into Libya. Also a Libyan GNA Ilyushin IL-76 flew from Istanbul to Libya. A Qatari C-17A also was thought to be en route to Libya.Meanwhile it appears that other flights arrived to bolster the LNA. A Syrian Cham Wings flight flew into Benghazi on Friday. It appears that allies of the LNA and GNA are trying to bolster their role in Libya in recent days after Turkish drones helped the GNA take a strategic airbase.The LNA has lost numerous Russian-made Pantsir air defense. They are in desperate need of better weapons to confront Turkey’s drones. There are also questions about damage done to a reinforced hanger at Watiya airbase which appeared to come from a bomb far larger than a Turkish drone could have dropped. This means the air war in Libya could be growing. It is a contest between Turkish technology and Russian air defense as well as Chinese-made drones apparently supplied from the UAE. So far Turkey’s equipment seems to have the upper hand.