The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Libya conflict heats up as Turkish air force increases activity

Twitter accounts that follow air traffic revealed unusual movements by Turkey’s Air Force

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 23, 2020 22:15
Turkish Air Force pilot gestures as he flies F-16C during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)
Turkish Air Force pilot gestures as he flies F-16C during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO)
Turkish Air Force jets appeared to increase their activity in relation to a conflict in Libya on Saturday. Libya is divided between the Libyan National Army, backed by the UAE and Egypt and the Government of the National Accord in Tripoli, backed by Turkey and Qatar. Turkey has been pouring in drones and armored vehicles and Syrian rebel mercenaries to help Tripoli fight. Russia and others are backing the LNA.
Twitter accounts that follow air traffic revealed unusual movements by Turkey’s Air Force. An account called "Yoruk Isik" posted about “Turkey establishing itself in Libya,” showing that the 222nd Turkish squadron with two C-130s had allegedly flown from Istanbul to Libya. It was the fourth flight in 24 hours, the commentator noted.
Another user named “Gerjon” noted that Turkish air Force E-7 Boeing 737 airborne early warning and control radar aircraft were also active this evening. He argued that the C-130 was in fact a Casa CN-235. Another mysterious Beechcraft Super King turboprop also flew into Libya. Also a Libyan GNA Ilyushin IL-76 flew from Istanbul to Libya. A Qatari C-17A also was thought to be en route to Libya.
Meanwhile it appears that other flights arrived to bolster the LNA. A Syrian Cham Wings flight flew into Benghazi on Friday. It appears that allies of the LNA and GNA are trying to bolster their role in Libya in recent days after Turkish drones helped the GNA take a strategic airbase.
The LNA has lost numerous Russian-made Pantsir air defense. They are in desperate need of better weapons to confront Turkey’s drones. There are also questions about damage done to a reinforced hanger at Watiya airbase which appeared to come from a bomb far larger than a Turkish drone could have dropped. This means the air war in Libya could be growing. It is a contest between Turkish technology and Russian air defense as well as Chinese-made drones apparently supplied from the UAE. So far Turkey’s equipment seems to have the upper hand.


Tags Libya Turkey Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana needs to stop being a Netanyahu puppet By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by