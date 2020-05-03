The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Middle East

More than 320,000 coronavirus cases in Middle East

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 3, 2020 10:25
A man stands in fron of closed Eyup Sultan Mosque during the first day of Ramadan and the second of a four-day curfew, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Istanbul, Turkey April 24, 2020 (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)
A man stands in fron of closed Eyup Sultan Mosque during the first day of Ramadan and the second of a four-day curfew, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Istanbul, Turkey April 24, 2020
(photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)
There are now more than 320,000 officially reported cases of Covid-19 in the Middle East. The virus continues to spread slowly in most countries, although in the Gulf daily increases tend to exceed five percent. In addition, several countries that reported few cases are now seeing rises, including Yemen and Sudan.
The largest number of coronavirus cases are found in Turkey which has 124,375. Turkey in early mid-March claimed that it was a model for fighting the virus and had just a handful of cases. However, it saw rapid increases in late March and early April, leading to an extensive outbreak. Turkey now claims it has gotten it under control and that there are only a few thousand new cases a day.
Iran, which saw a huge outbreak in February, has also seen cases declining. It now has 96,448 cases according to its government reported statistics. There are concerns that Iran’s data may be too low or that its government is involved in a cover-up. At the same time the regime in Tehran has used the virus outbreak to request sanctions relief, which would appear to be at odds with also wanting to cover up the true numbers.
Syria, Libya and Yemen, which are in the midst of civil war, both have very low numbers of cases. There are only 44 reported cases in Syria and 63 in Libya. There are now ten cases in Yemen. Because the UN-recognized governments of these countries only control a small part of the country, there is no real way for them to test for the virus or to report official data because the way the international community works is that there is no independence bodies that affirm cases. That means that there may be a much wider outbreak in many countries where there are ungoverned areas or rebellions. Yemen has seen cases increase from just one to ten, but it appears to be just the tip of the iceberg.
While some countries, using various methods of lockdowns, have appears to keep cases low, such as only 460 report in the Kingdom of Jordan, the Gulf states have seen rapid increases. Saudi Arabia now has 25,459 cases and Qatar has 14,872. This is despite the fact that many of these countries can easily close their borders and have the hi-tech to test. The UAE, for instance, has tested more than 1 million people and found 13,599 cases. All these countries have low death tolls. For 3,200 cases in Bahrain there are only 8 reported deaths. By comparison Algeria has 4,200 cases and 459 deaths. Turkey has 3,300 deaths. The Gulf states therefore have increases in cases but have provided care to an extent that low death tolls have resulted. By comparison Israel had 16,185 cases as of the morning of May 3, and 229 deaths.
The Middle East now appears to be “flattening” the overall curve of the virus spread. Overall cases once peaked at almost 10,000 new cases a day on April 11, according to data from the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis, but those numbers have declined to around 7,000 new cases a day in the las ten days. This still leaves large question marks about those countries with insufficient testing capacity. The Middle East is a relative hotspot for the virus compared to neighboring regions. For instance official numbers in Central Asia, the Caucuses and the Horn of Africa are far less than the Middle East and North Africa. Turkmenistan still claims to have zero cases, while Tajikistan says it has only 76. Those 76 have appeared in the last few days. Pakistan is worse hit with around 19,000 cases. Sudan has 500 while Greece has only 2,600.


Tags Iran Turkey Middle East Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by