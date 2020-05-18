The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
More than 465,000 cases of coronavirus in Middle East

The virus continues to spread throughout the region, with the highest numbers recorded in Turkey, which has 150,000 cases.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 18, 2020 08:28
FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant at Grand Bazaar, known as the Covered Bazaar, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, March 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS/FILE PHOTO)
The number of cases of Covid-19 in the Middle East surpassed 465,000 on Monday morning. The virus continues to spread throughout the region, with the highest numbers recorded in Turkey, which has 150,000 cases, and Iran with 120,000. In addition, Saudi Arabia now tops 54,000 cases and Qatar has 32,604 cases.
The region was initially not badly affected by the pandemic. However, Iran became a hotspot in February and the virus spread from there to communities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq and Lebanon. In addition, Turkey did not admit it had cases until March when the cases rapidly grew. Turkey surpassed Iran and has been a leader in the region. Turkey has performed worse than her neighbors in the Caucuses or Greece.
The Gulf states, despite high levels of testing and a low death toll, also continue to see a spread. They have used lockdowns and other measures but the virus is spreading and it is not clear why or where. It may be spreading among migrant workers. The UAE recorded more than 30,000 total cases on Sunday and Bahrain continues to record cases. Qatar is one of the worst hit. Most of these countries, with advanced health care for citizens, are keeping casualties low.
Meanwhile, in war-hit Syria, Libya and Yemen the numbers of cases cannot be trusted because the governments do not control the whole country and international organizations such as the UN and WHO refuse to help test people in other areas of the country.
Yemen, Libya and Syria have been largely abandoned to suffer the pandemic without support or even knowing how many cases they have. By contrast the Palestinian Authority, Lebanon and Jordan have done a good job of keeping the virus in check, with only 900 cases in Lebanon and only 613 recorded in Jordan. Iraq, Egypt and several other countries have cracked down on media for reporting that their local numbers may be incorrect. This leads to questions about the totals provided to international media.


Tags Palestinian Authority Turkey Middle East Coronavirus
