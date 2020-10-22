The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Nas Daily retaliates to Al Jazeera accusations of working with Israel

Nas shows in the video a clip of an Al Jazeera news segment where he is accused "using all his tools that the Israeli government provides him," one analyst says.

By ALEX WINSTON  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 14:44
World-famous video blogger Nas Daily posted a six-minute video toi his Facebook account in which he refutes accusation by news broadcaster Al Jazeera in which he was accused of working with the Israeli government.
"This is fake news," Nas retorted, accusing Al Jazeera of a smear campaign using government money to attack him.
"This is fake news," Nas retorted, accusing Al Jazeera of a smear campaign using government money to attack him.
Nas Daily, real name Nuseir Yassin, is a Palestinian-Israeli video blogger who has created over 1,000 daily 1-minute videos on his Facebook page to much acclaim.

"So what's the accusation?" Nas asks. "Nas Acadamy our new company is training people to love Israel. That is comical. In reality Nas Academy is a great new startup to create new creators. To teach people how to make their own videos and create their own stories.
"Al Jazeera or its affiliates in another country put government money to spread fake news against an individual and this is the proof."
Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-owned and Nas accuses the government sponsored news agency of two-facedness when it comes to what it portrays to Western audiences compared to in the Arab world.
"If you don't speak Arabic you will never notice this stuff but it's been happening in the Middle East for decades," Nas said.
"To the English world they say let's remember the Holocaust and never repeat it. To the Arab world they say 'did the Holocaust really happen? To the English world they support gay rights. To the Arab world, they suppress gay rights.
"With thousands employees companies like Al Jazeera can do this forever because they have unlimited money - government money, that they get every year from a small Arab country."
And he has one final message for his viewers at the end: "We promote tourism and love, not politics and hate. And we definitely don't work with the Israeli government."


Tags Israel qatar Al Jazeera Nas Daily
