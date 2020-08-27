The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Nasrallah in Lebanon and Iran focus on Israel tensions

Hezbollah wants to pose as secure in its power and prepare to threaten Israel at a time of its choosing.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 27, 2020 13:38
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An incident along Israel’s border this week enabled Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah to once again say that he was watching developments in southern Lebanon closely. This will enable Hezbollah to once claim that the incident, which was reported in Israeli media and by the Israel Defense Forces, did not affect Hezbollah. The group has done the same after an incident near Mount Dov in late July and in Syria on August 3. Hezbollah wants to pose as secure in its power and prepare to threaten Israel at a  time of its choosing. The group claims it has a right to respond after a member was killed in Syria on July 20.
What does Hezbollah say. Nasrallah responded to reports of a clash on Wednesday along the Israeli border near Manara with cautious statements about how “sensitive” the area is. Fars News in Iran said that Nasrallah highlighted how Israel is on “alert.” His message is that he has foiled Israel and tricked it to remain on alert and that Hezbollah can keep up the pressure. “An appropriate response will be made,” Hezbollah says. He says Israel’s “aggressive” actions will be answered. He was commemorating the importance of Ashura this week, the Shi’ite holy day and the week’s events leading up to it.  
The tension comes amid Iran’s claims that it will let nuclear inspectors into two sites. It also comes as Qatar sent an envoy to Gaza to try to reduce tensions with Israel. It was unclear if those tensions will be reduced. Hamas also sent leaders to Turkey this week where they met Turkey’s president. It looks like a regional consensus is afoot with Turkey, Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah all seeking to push tensions with Israel, but on their own time and place of choosing. These groups all oppose the Israel-UAE deal and have watched US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo roam the region this week. He was in Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, the UAE and Oman.
Meanwhie Lebanon says it will file a complaint with the UN about this week’s border incident. Lebanon claims some “30 projectiles” were fired by Israel into Lebanon, according to Press TV in Iran. Hezbollah also claimed it downed an Israeli drone on August 23.  
The overall narrative among supporters of Hezbollah is that it keeps building up reasons to “respond” to Israel. It is unclear if that is a convenient narrative amid Lebanon’s many problems, or if it is more serious. 


Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Lebanon Syria
