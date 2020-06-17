The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Nasrallah threatens US, protesters amid economic turmoil - Explainer

Nasrallah fears sectarianism or a return to civil strife.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 17, 2020 13:16
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivers a speech
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gave a speech on Tuesday threatening to kill anyone who tries to take away Hezbollah’s weapons. “To anyone who gives us the option of dying with our weapons or of starvation, I say that the weapons will remain in our hands and we will not go hungry, we will kill you. We will kill you.” The harsh rhetoric exceeded the usual boasting by Hezbollah and was a direct threat to the US and internal Lebanese protesters that any pressure on Hezbollah will be met with violence. Hezbollah is angry that US sanctions on Syria are harming the economy in Lebanon and that there are voices who think Hezbollah should stop maintaining itself as an armed force within Lebanon.
The long speech was reprinted at Iran’s Fars News and was tweeted online in translation by expert David Daoud. The speech was wide ranging and touched on several key topics. He began by memorializing a Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader named Ramadan Shallah who died on June 7. Islamic Jihad is supported by Iran and Hezbollah. It has been the source of attacks on Israel over the past years and Israel has targeted its members. Nasrallah said Palestinians are under threat of Israeli annexation and must unify. He spoke about unifying the Islamic “ummah” in the face of Israel and that Shi’ites and Sunnis should work together. Iran and Turkish leaders have also said this in recent weeks.
Hezbollah wants to try to unite Shi’ites and Sunnis under its banner to fight the US and others. This was clear from the speech. Nasrallah fears sectarianism or a return to civil strife. Hezbollah, it must be remembered, emerged during the civil war in Lebanon and emerged stronger after it. Hezbollah took credit for Israel’s withdrawal in 2005 and then murdered the Prime Minister of Lebanon Rafic Hariri in 2005. In 2008 it clashed with protesters in Beirut and took over Beirut in a show of force. Since then it has held the presidency hostage, maneuvered its people into the presidency and Prime Minister’s office and sent forces to fight in Syria and to Iraq. Hezbollah now wants to be the arbiter of Lebanon’s future and it knows that sectarian strife can undermine that.
Nasrallah then moved on to complaining about protests in Lebanon. Hezbollah has only a handful of seats in parliament but flexes its military muscle in Lebanon to have a stranglehold over the government and the Health Ministry. Nasrallah wants its Prime Minister choice Hassan Diab to stay in office. He has been there since January.
Hezbollah appears fearful over recent US pressure and even talk of trying to enforce UN Resolutions and taking away Hezbollah’s massive arsenal. Hezbollah has more weapons than many small countries, including 150,000 rockets. It has armored vehicles, bunkers, tunnels, small arms, missiles, anti-tank missiles, anti-ship missiles, drones, mines, rifles, RPGs and basically everything an army needs to fight a modern war. Thousands of its cadres got training by fighting in Syria since 2012. Hezbollah claims it needs this arsenal to “defend” against Israel, when in fact it threatens to conquer Jerusalem.
Nasrallah said that his “resistance” movement in Lebanon and his allies in “Palestine” and throughout the region “had come up with a plan, an idea and a strategy to counter the enemy.” He did not reveal the secret plan. Nasrallah believes the US launched a conspiracy in June against Hezbollah and that he is actively countering the conspiracy. In this assertion he portrays protesters and others as spreading “sedition” in the country and that Hezbollah will stand against this. He urged Lebanon to try to reach out during the financial crisis and to work with other countries. He noted that the US had sanctioned Hezbollah and said “we have no problem being punished, but why punish the people.” This was an argument against sanctions on Syria and those that affect Lebanon.
Nasrallah urged pragmatism and not rumors or just “talk.” For instance he said there are proposals to bring support from Venezeula for the economy. Iran recently sent several tankers with gasoline to Caracas but Nasrallah said trade with Lebanon was not likely. His main concern was the Americans.
“I do not intend to reveal it at the moment, but we have an important and dangerous equation that I will no talk about, and if the Americans continue their efforts to keep the Lebanese people hungry we will do so.” This cryptic threat ended with vows to “kill” whoever tries to take Hezbollah’s weapons. “We will kill you.”
Nasrallah appears to want to shift Lebanon to working not only with its Iranian allies, but also potentially China. He said if the Chinese are ready to help, why is Lebanon waiting for the US. He said the US doesn’t care about Lebanon “or whether we live or die.” He said the US is abandoning allies and leaving the region, noting the US drawdown of forces in Germany. “Look at how the Americnas treat their allies around the world, they humiliate and insult them.” He then drew a comparison to the US leaving Vietnam and abandoning South Vietnam. He may have been thinking of how the US had abandoned Kurdish fighters in Syria in October 2019. Nasrallah’s point was that the US was not reliable, it would not stand by Lebanon during the financial crisis and that it was time to shift Lebanon entirely to a post-American world order. This is a world order it has been wanting to create for a long time, but Nasrallah’s speech appeared intended not for his supporters, who already dislike America, but potential new supporters. He was saying in essence: We have been right all along, see?
Hezbollah is focused on keeping the Syrian regime afloat and keeping the Iranian-backed “axis of resistance” strong. He said that if anything thinks they will starve Lebanon they will be surprised. “We won’t submit to them or the Israelis.”
Hezbollah’s Iranian ally meanwhile on Wednesday was busy bashing the UN and Saudi Arabia. It appears that Nasrallah is today the main beacon of hope for Iran, a gateway to the sea and a potential bridge to the Palestinians and other Sunni groups. Iran hopes that Hezbollah might be able to turn the tide of the financial crises in Lebanon and Syria. Iran already tried to rely on Hezbollah in Iraq, using a key Hezbollah conduit to help shore up work with Shi’ite militias there. Nasrallah’s speech was clear: A crisis is emerging and an equation has developed, if the US pushed too much more, things could escalate.


Tags Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Lebanon Syria United States
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by