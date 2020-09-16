Netanyahu heads back to Israel without reaching out to Biden



WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his trip to Washington on Wednesday without meeting with or reaching out to Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden.

“This visit was totally focused on the event at the White House,” a spokesman for Netanyahu said. “There were no meetings with Congress and none with Jewish leadership. It was not a ‘normal’ visit.”





A source in the Prime Minister’s Office pointed out earlier this week that Biden is not based in Jerusalem ; he is in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, or campaigning in other locations.

Netanyahu rarely left the Blair House, the White House’s guest house, during his time in Washington, due to coronavirus-related restrictions.



Biden has not had any publicly-known meetings or phone calls with foreign leaders during his campaign.



US President Donald Trump spoke out against Biden during his meeting with Netanyahu in the Oval Office, saying there is “nothing that [Iran] or China or Russia would like better than for Sleepy Joe Biden to win the election...A dream for those countries would be Sleepy Joe.”



Netanyahu met with Trump and Democratic then-candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, when he was in New York for the UN General Assembly.





