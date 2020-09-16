The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Netanyahu heads back to Israel without reaching out to Biden

Netanyahu rarely left the White House’s guest house, during his time in Washington, due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 04:34
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with US President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with US President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded his trip to Washington on Wednesday without meeting with or reaching out to Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden.

“This visit was totally focused on the event at the White House,” a spokesman for Netanyahu said. “There were no meetings with Congress and none with Jewish leadership. It was not a ‘normal’ visit.” 

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office pointed out earlier this week that Biden is not based in Jerusalem; he is in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, or campaigning in other locations. 

Netanyahu rarely left the Blair House, the White House’s guest house, during his time in Washington, due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Biden has not had any publicly-known meetings or phone calls with foreign leaders during his campaign.

US President Donald Trump spoke out against Biden during his meeting with Netanyahu in the Oval Office, saying there is “nothing that [Iran] or China or Russia would like better than for Sleepy Joe Biden to win the election...A dream for those countries would be Sleepy Joe.” 

Netanyahu met with Trump and Democratic then-candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, when he was in New York for the UN General Assembly.
 



