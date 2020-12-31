The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Netanyahu, Mladenov meet for last time

During the five-year period that he has held his office, Mladenov has briefed the council monthly on the situation on the ground.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 15:35
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UN envoy to the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov (photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UN envoy to the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov
(photo credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM, GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem for a farewell meeting.
Netanyahu thanked him for the positive role he played in the region, stressing the importance that the UN continue to assist the humanitarian mission of restoring IDF casualties and civilians held by Hamas in Gaza.
On December 21, the Foreign Ministry and the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) organized a ceremony for Mladenov at the Kennedy Memorial in the Jerusalem Forest and included parting words from various political figures.
Speakers included KKL-JNF deputy world chairman Amir Shneider, the ministry's political director Alon Bar and its deputy director-general Yael Ravia-Zadokas well as Mladenov himself.
The same week, Mladenov told the UN Security Council, which held its monthly meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, that, as he was leaving his office, he "remained firmly convinced that the world cannot leave the situation unattended.”
During the five-year period that he has held his office, Mladenov has briefed the council monthly on the situation on the ground. In the coming weeks, Mladenov will take up a new post as UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General to Libya. He will be replaced by veteran Norwegian diplomat Tor Wennesland.
Mladenov said that Wennesland is “one of the most capable diplomats I have ever worked with. I wish him every success in the years ahead and hope that you will extend to him your full support, as you have done to me.”
He described three decades of attempted initiatives to resolve the conflict, but said that at the end of the day, the solution must come from Israeli and Palestinians themselves.
Israelis and Palestinians have to end the decades of loss and violence by finding a way out of the impasse, Mladenov said.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this story.


Tags Israel United Nations Middle East Nickolay Mladenov Security Council
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel, Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by