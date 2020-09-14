Netanyahu promised settlement freeze for UAE, Bahrain deals - Meretz head

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to freeze settlement activity in exchange for the normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, Meretz party head Nitzan Horowitz told his Knesset faction on Monday."I learned from official sources that there is an official agreement to freeze building in the territories in exchange for normalization [with Bahrain and UAE]," Horowitz said.agreements with Bahrain and the UAE because he has something to hide,” Horowitz said.He noted the obvious, that his left-wing party welcomed the normalization deals, but strongly objected to the subterfuge. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });He spoke ahead of Tuesday's signing in Washington of the Israel normalization deal with the UAE for which the annexation of West Bank settlements was suspended. A separate normalization deal with Bahrain is also expected to be signed.Settler leaders have complained the last month about a de-facto freeze, noting that no settler plans had been approved or advanced since February.“Tomorrow's document will be signed in Washington between the prime minister and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the Emirates. Many will ask why these documents were not given to the Knesset for review or why a discussion was not held in the [Knesset] Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee,” Horowitz said.“Netanyahu is hiding these documents and