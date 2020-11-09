Not just Dubai: Bahrain hotel enters kosher travel market

Following the surge of interest from Jewish travelers in visiting the United Arab Emirates since it made peace with Israel, the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Manama, Bahrain is now capitalizing on the Abraham Accords and opening a kosher kitchen.The Orthodox Union has been consulting with the hotel on establishing a kosher kitchen to be overseen by a kashrut supervisor who will also be part of the kosher culinary team.Bahrain to offer kosher food to guests. OU Kosher CEO Rabbi Menachem Genack said “the Abraham Accords has opened new destinations for kosher travelers in the Gulf that have never existed before.“Because of our global resources, our team is able to handle requirements for certifications anywhere in the world, including the Gulf, which is why our certification has been so sought-after in this region,” Genack added.Ritz Carlton Bahrain General Manager Bernard de Villèle said there has been greater interest in the country from Jewish and Israeli travelers since normalization with Israel, which led to their partnership with OU Kosher.Bahrain is home to about 50 Jews and a synagogue that is mostly out of use and is being renovated.The Ritz Carlton in Manama will be the first hotel in
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The Jewish community’s head Ebrahim Nonoo lauded the move to provide kosher food, saying: “Not a day goes by where we don’t receive a request from Jewish groups and individuals about visiting Bahrain and kosher food is one of their top questions.”