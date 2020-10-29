The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Officials: Visa-Free Israel-UAE pact historic – although Familiar

Travel treaties open up skies for Israeli, Emirati travelers

By URI COHEN/THE MEDIA LINE  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 02:09
A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
A United Arab Emirates (UAE) flag waves alongside an Israeli flag
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)
Israel and the United Arab Emirates made history last week by signing a visa exemption treaty, the first such agreement between an Arab nation and the Jewish state.
While Israel has similar pacts with more than 100 countries, border officials and travel security experts explained the differences and challenges the treaty could pose.
“We’re not there yet; this still has to go through several stages of ratification before it comes into effect,” Sabin Hadad, spokeswoman for the Israeli Population and Migration Authority, told The Media Line.
“It might take up to two or three months,” she noted. “For now, Emiratis will still need to apply for a visa at one of our consulates abroad.”
The unprecedented move was announced during last week’s one-day visit by a UAE delegation to Israel. The summit, while lasting only five hours, marked the first official diplomatic foray there by Emirati representatives.
Last month, Israel and the UAE signed the Abraham Accords, which formalize the normalization of diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries.
Pini Schiff, who directed security operations at Ben-Gurion Airport before serving as deputy director general of the Israel Airports Authority, believes the systems and protocols currently in place are sufficient to handle the addition of the UAE to the visa-free list.
“I don’t see any outstanding risk from this, not at all,” he told The Media Line.
“For the past 73 years, people of all nationalities have entered Israel. We have our own resources to monitor potential threats or travelers who pose some level of danger,” he said.
“Basically, there is no real difference if the person entering the country is from an Arab state or European. The protocols are essentially identical,” he explains.
Left unsaid is the fact that the nationals of Egypt and Jordan, with which Israel has long had diplomatic relations, must apply for a visa before traveling to Israel.
Hadad says all the necessary security assessments were conducted before signing the deal.
“Of course, the security authorities expressed their opinion about this,” she said. “Everybody involved had their say and reached the conclusion that we can go through with this.”
The pact between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi will be identical to all other visa-free agreements, the Interior Ministry told The Media Line. It will allow citizens of the UAE to enter Israel for tourism purposes only for up to three months.
“This is standard. We will treat Emirati tourists just like American ones,” Hadad promised.
“But just like with the US and other countries, there may be exceptions,” she added. “If we identify someone as a security threat or for any other reason, we can decide to ban their entry.”
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, deputy mayor of Jerusalem in charge of foreign relations, international economic development and tourism, notes the symbolism of the agreement.
“While it’s true that screening people entering Israel for the first time at the airport may pose a security challenge, this shows mutual trust. That’s very important,” she told The Media Line.
Hassan-Nahoum, who founded the UAE-Israel Business Council, has noticed an enormous spike in Emirati interest in traveling to Israel and dealing with its companies.
“The willingness to cooperate with Israel is very high,” she said. “I see it at both the government and business levels.”
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu promised the landmark deal would “significantly enhance tourism and business between the two nations.” The visa exemption, along with the dozens of weekly flights scheduled to connect the countries, will ensure easy and cheap travel, he said.
“This is a big advantage, sure,” agrees Schiff. “Add that to the fact that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are allowing Israeli planes to fly [through their airspace] and you get huge savings of time and fuel.”
Schiff, who represented the Israeli government in similar air travel negotiations before the signing of the peace treaty with Jordan in 1994, stressed that there is no need to adjust flight security when traveling to or over Gulf states, which until recently refused to recognize Israel’s right to exist.
“Israel has more or less the same strategy or thinking applied when flying over country X and country Y. It’s not like we now have to sit and think this over,” he noted.
While Israel has announced it will normalize ties with Bahrain and Sudan, for now it has reached a visa exemption agreement only with the UAE. But Hadad believes it is only a matter of time before the treaty is expanded.
“I believe Bahrain will happen shortly. Sudan I’m not sure. We’ve only just begun [discussions],” she said. “But it usually comes together, sort of a gesture of goodwill.”
For more stories, go to themedialine.org


Tags travel UAE Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by