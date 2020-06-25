PA broadcasted sermon: Warning to the occupation that its end is near

A sermon delivered by an unnamed preacher, broadcast by state-sponsored Palestinian Authority television "warning... the occupation that its end, Allah willing, is near," was flagged by the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW)."The oppression will not last, and this stage is destined to pass. The occupation (i.e., Israel) has Judaized the holy sites and defiled them, and continues to do so," the clergyman began his sermon, according to the PMW. "It has gnawed away at the land, and did not stop with the land but also has fought the people, trees, and institutions. It has fought the state and fought us, our water, our lands, our air, our borders, and our money" The clergyman recited numerous anti-Israel rhetoric statements within his sermon and even called on Muslims to take action against Israel, apart from prayer, in any shape or form possible to combat the "occupation.""It has stolen our lands, robbed our land, and defiled our holy sites that we believe in, preserve, and hold onto with all our might, even if it costs us that which is most precious... The divine religions and the international conventions and customs – they all allow us to defend ourselves," the preacher said, according to the PMW. "Everyone must know that we are not oppressors, not attackers, and not terrorists."Additionally, the Quran verse the preacher recited in his sermon is an "explicit call to war... to terrify the enemy of Allah" and "known to be a call for jihad, according to the PMW. They further noted that the statements "echoes" a sermon previously broadcast by the PA by a fellow clergyman who advocated for the killing of Israelis."The oppressed -he is allowed to defend himself... There is no option but to take initiative. Let us not just pray and say: 'The occupation will pass thanks to the prayers.' Let no one understand me thus. There is no choice but to take all the types of initiative. 'And prepare against them whatever you are able of power [Quran 8:60],'" the preacher added, according to the PMW.The preacher noted that violent actions on Israeli citizens are not considered terrorism in his eyes, adding that their "divine" religion allows Palestinians to defend themselves from Israeli "oppressors."We say to the occupation that all the types of power are permitted for the Palestinian people in order to defend itself, to defend its land, to defend the [Jordan] Valley, to defend Jerusalem, to defend Al-Aqsa, to defend the holy sites, to defend the water, to defend the tax money that is being held, to defend all our stolen rights,” the sermon concluded, according to the PMW.