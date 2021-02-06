The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA, Hamas applaud ICC ruling, vow to prosecute Israelis for ‘war crimes’

Hailing the ruling as a “historic victory,” several Palestinian officials said it was a severe blow to Israel.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
FEBRUARY 6, 2021 13:36
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki (C) leaves the ICC at the Hague, August 5, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki (C) leaves the ICC at the Hague, August 5, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The ruling by the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to which it has jurisdiction over the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, paves the way for pursuing Israelis suspected of committing war crimes, Palestinians said over the weekend.
Hailing the ruling as a “historic victory,” several Palestinian officials said it was a severe blow to Israel and called on the court to immediately launch investigations into Israeli “war crimes” against the Palestinians.
In a majority ruling published on Friday, the ICC judges said that, “The Court’s territorial jurisdiction in the Situation in Palestine … extends to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, namely Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh praised the ruling as a “victory for justice and humanity and the values of truth, justice and freedom.”
The ruling, Shtayyeh said, was a “message to the perpetrators of crimes that their crimes will not be subject to a statute of limitations, and they will not go unpunished.”
Shtayyeh said that his government was continuing to document “ongoing Israeli crimes, especially house demolitions, killings, land confiscation and settlement expansion.”
PA Foreign Minister Riyad Malki said that the ICC ruling “conforms to the principles of international law and opens the door to the pursuit of criminal accountability for the most egregious crimes under the Court’s mandate, which have been and continue to be committed against the Palestinian people.”
Malki said that he stands ready to cooperate with and extend all assistance to the court “during the investigation into Israeli crimes, which should start in order.” 
He added: “This is an historic day for the principle of criminal accountability. The decision sends a clear message to perpetrators of heinous crimes and their accomplices that they are not out of reach and that their crimes will not go unpunished.”
Mahmoud al-Habbash, religious adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, praised the ICC ruling and said it “opens the door for the prosecution of Israeli war criminals in international courts.” He described the ruling as a “legal victory of Palestine.”
PA Minister of Justice Mohammad Shalaldeh said that the ruling was a “victory for the liberation movements and the State of Palestine headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, as it contributes to strengthening and advancing the rules of international law.”
Shalaldeh said that the ruling would pave the way for launching investigations into Israeli “war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”
PLO Executive Committee member Saleh Rafat welcomed the ICC ruling and called for launching an immediate investigation “into the crimes of the occupation, especially the settlements and house demolitions,” as well as the 2014 Gaza war, also known as Operation Protective Edge.
Hamas also welcomed the ICC ruling. 
Rafat Murra, a senior Hamas official, said that “any decision that supports the rights of the Palestinian people is an appropriate decision in line with human values and the principle of prosecuting war criminals.”
The Palestinians, Murra added, “are looking forward to the day when the occupation and its leaders will be brought to trial for the crimes they have committed against the Palestinian people.” The Hamas official accused the “Zionist entity and its leaders of committing the most heinous crimes against the Palestinian people.”


Tags Hamas Palestinian Authority war crimes ICC international criminal court Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by