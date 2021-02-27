The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA imposes new restrictions to curb spread of coronavirus

The PA government has purchased vaccines worth $10 million, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh revealed.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 15:23
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh addresses journalists during a meeting with members of the Foreign Press Association in Ramallah in the West Bank June 9, 2020 (photo credit: ABBAS MOMANI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh addresses journalists during a meeting with members of the Foreign Press Association in Ramallah in the West Bank June 9, 2020
(photo credit: ABBAS MOMANI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority on Saturday announced new measures to cope with a recent upsurge in the number of coronavirus infections.
As of Monday, all public and private schools, universities and educational and vocational institutions
will be closed for 12 days, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said in a special announcement. The lockdown does not apply to high school students.
The measures, he said, include a strict ban on the  movement of people between cities and villages in the West Bank
Private and public transportation will be banned between 7.00 pm and 6.00 am.
During these hours, Shtayyeh said, all businesses will be closed. In addition, a full lockdown will be imposed in Palestinian communities on Fridays and Saturdays and public gatherings, including weddings, parties and funerals, will be prohibited, he added.
Shtayyeh also announced that Arab Israelis would be banned from entering PA-controlled areas for the next 12 days.
The PA government has purchased vaccines worth $10 million, Shtayyeh revealed. “The vaccines were supposed to arrive in mid-February, but they were delayed for reasons related to the company that produces them,” he said. “We expect the first batch of vaccines to arrive during the first week of March.”
The PA premier did not name the company from where the vaccines were bought.
Shtayyeh explained that the new measures came in light of an increase in the number of coronavirus infections, especially from the British and South African mutations, and a sharp increase in the occupancy rate of the intensive care units in Palestinian hospitals.
The PA Ministry of Health on Saturday expressed deep concern over the rise by 95% of the occupancy rate of intensive care units for coronavirus patients.
Annan Rashid, a senior official with the ministry, described the situation in Palestinian hospitals as “dangerous” and warned that the health sector may not be able to deal with this significant increase.
Rashid pointed out that the new mutations of the virus have begun affecting young people.
Another Palestinian health official warned that the West Bank and Gaza Strip may see an increase in the number of deaths if Palestinians don’t adhere to safety measures.
PA minister of Health Mai Alkaila was quoted over the weekend as saying that the epidemic situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip was extremely worrisome due to a surge in coronavirus infections, higher hospital occupancy and increasing death rates among young people.
Alkaila told the PA’s official news agency Wafa that new mutations of the coronavirus have been spreading at worrying pace.
The hospital bed occupancy rate for coronavirus patients in the West Bank has reached 58.6% of the overall available beds, she said, adding that occupancy of ventilators rose to 62%, the highest ever since the outbreak of the pandemic.


Tags Palestinian Authority West Bank Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by