The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian Authority calls for Arab state boycott of signing ceremony

The PA recalled its ambassadors in Abu Dhabi and Manama in protest of the UAE and Bahrain peace deals with Israel.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 19:00
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks before the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, West Bank May 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks before the start of the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, West Bank May 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the Arab states to boycott the signing ceremony of the normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, scheduled to take place at the White House on Tuesday.
Shtayyeh described the signing ceremony as “a black day in the history of the Arab nation.” This day, he said, “will be added to the Palestinian calendar of pain.”
Shtayyeh’s appeal for boycotting Tuesday’s ceremony came as several Palestinian factions, including the ruling Fatah party and Hamas, urged Palestinians to protest against the peace deals.
Urging the Arabs to reject the agreements, Shtayyeh said: “We call on the Arab states to reject the Emirati-Bahraini step and not to participate in tomorrow’s ceremony. This Arab normalization with Israel is harmful to Arab dignity. Tomorrow, the Arab Peace Initiative will be killed. Arab solidarity will die.”
Adopted in 2002, the Arab Peace Initiative calls for Arab normalization with Israel only after the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.
The PA accused the UAE and Bahrain of acting in violation of the terms of the Arab Peace Initiative by agreeing to establish relations with Israel in return for nothing. In addition, the Palestinians have accused the two Gulf states of “betraying the Palestinian issue, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem and “stabbing the Palestinian people in the back.”
The PA also recalled its ambassadors in Abu Dhabi and Manama in protest of the peace deals with Israel.  
Shtayyeh lashed out at the Arab League, dubbing it “an institution of division,” and accused it of undermining Arab solidarity.
“The Palestinian government will recommend to President Mahmoud Abbas that Palestine revise its relations with the Arab League, which remains silent vis a vis the blatant violation of its own resolutions, none of which has anyway been implemented,” he said. “The Arab League has become a symbol of ineptitude.”
Last week, the Arab League foreign ministers refused to endorse a Palestinian draft resolution condemning the UAE for its decision to normalize relations with Israel. Several Palestinian officials and organizations have since called on the Palestinian leadership to withdraw from the Arab League.
Shtayyeh further denounced the normalization deals as “an Arab agreement of surrender to the Deal of the Century, which the Palestinians foiled.”
The Deal of the Century refers to US President Donald Trump’s vision for peace in the Middle East, Peace to Prosperity, which has been vehemently dismissed by the Palestinians as a “conspiracy to liquidate the Palestinian issue.”
On Monday, PA Foreign Minister Riyad Malki accused the Trump administration of seeking to impose its peace plan through the normalization accords between Israel and the Arab world. Malki also accused the Trump administration of seeking to win votes of the American public "at the expense of the Palestinian issue."


Tags palestinian ambassador UAE bahrain Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian rejectionism of the UAE-Bahrain-Israel deal and peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
3 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool
A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by