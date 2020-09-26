Palestinian journalist feared kidnapped in Turkey

A Palestinian journalist from the Gaza Strip who has gone missing in Turkey may have been kidnapped, his brother said on Saturday.
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate called on the Turkish authorities to reveal the fate of the journalist, Ahmad Al-Astal, who reportedly disappeared six days ago.The syndicate said it was following with deep concern the disappearance of Al-Astal in Turkey and called on the Turkish authorities to intensify their efforts to reveal his fate and the reason for his disappearance. Al-Astal, 45, who holds a temporary Jordanian passport, worked as a journalist for several years in the United Arab Emirates. He moved to Turkey eight years ago and continued to work in the field of journalism and research.His brother, Hussam, said that unidentified men broke into Al-Astal's home one week before his disappearance and stole two computers and personal documents. The journalist and his family were not at home at the time.He called on the syndicate and the Palestinian and Jordanian authorities to intensify their efforts to reveal his fate. He ruled out the possibility that his brother was being held by the Turkish authorities."The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate expresses its grave concern over the disappearance, and calls on the International Federation of Journalists and all human rights organizations to intervene in order to reveal his fate," the syndicate said in a statement.It called on the Palestinian embassy in Turkey to stand by Al-Astal's family and said it will communicate with all parties to follow up the case and reveal his fate.
