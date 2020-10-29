The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Palestinians call for ‘day of rage’ to protest offensive cartoons

The call came as Palestinians continued to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron for his recent remarks about Islam.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 15:28
Palestinian demonstrators react to Israeli gunfire during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank, in Kafr Qaddum near Nablus July 3, 2020. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
The head of the Palestinian Islamic Supreme Council, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, called for a “day of rage” on Friday to protest “attempts to harm” the prophet Mohammed.
The call came as Palestinians continued to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron for his recent remarks about Islam.
On October 2, before an audience in a town northwest of Paris, Macron said that “Islam is a religion which is experiencing a crisis today, all over the world.” Macron has also publicly defended cartoons of the prophet and pledged to tackle extreme Islamism in France.
At several protests in the West Bank, Palestinians burned French flags and trampled pictures of Macron, accusing him of spearheading a campaign against Islam and Muslims.
Sabri, who also serves as preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, said that Muslims “reject the offensive drawings of the prophet Mohammed and will express their rejection of these uncivilized transgressions.”
He added that the “offensive cartoons contradict freedom of speech and expression” and are in fact intended to ridicule and insult the prophet.
Sources in east Jerusalem said that Palestinian activists were planning to demonstrate during the Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to protest against Macron and France’s treatment of Muslims.
The Jerusalem police, meanwhile, summoned Sheikh Najeh Bkeirat, a senior Wakf official, and handed him an order banning him from entering the Temple Mount for one week.
A number of east Jerusalem activists were summoned to the police in the past and interrogated about their activities in the city and the Temple Mount.
Sabri’s call came as Palestinian merchants announced a boycott of French products, with some removing French-made items from their businesses.
Earlier this week, the Palestinian mufti of Jerusalem and the director-general of the Wakf Department refused to meet with the French consul-general in the city unless France issued an apology for “insulting” the prophet Mohammed, according to the Palestinian daily Al-Quds.
‭‮


