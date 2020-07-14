The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians call for resuming protests over Temple Mount building

Last year, Palestinians reopened the building’s prayer hall to Muslim worshippers for the first time in 16 years, triggering a standoff with the Israeli security forces that ended in its re-closure.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 14, 2020 15:26
A general view of Jerusalem as seen from the Mount of Olives shows the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, June 21, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
A general view of Jerusalem as seen from the Mount of Olives shows the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, June 21, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Palestinians are threatening to resume protests over the continued closure of the Bab al-Rahma (Golden Gate or Gate of Mercy) building at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.
Last year, Palestinians reopened the building’s prayer hall to Muslim worshippers for the first time in 16 years, triggering a standoff with the Israeli security forces that ended in its re-closure.
Israeli authorities closed the site in 2003 on the grounds it was being used by the Islamic Movement in Israel – Northern Branch and Hamas supporters for political activities.
Last week, the Jerusalem Police petitioned the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court requesting the extension of Bab al-Rahma, explaining that the move was necessary because of solid evidence that it was being used for Hamas activities and as a base for the terrorist group on the Temple Mount.
Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, head of the Supreme Islamic Authority and former mufti of Jerusalem, on Tuesday accused Israel of exploiting the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to keep Bab al-Rahma closed to Muslim worshippers.
Sabri said that Israeli courts have no jurisdiction over the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and claimed that Israel was planning to turn Bab al-Rahma into a synagogue. He called for “immediate action on the popular, local, regional and international levels” to prevent Israel from carrying out its purported scheme.
In a joint statement, representatives of several Islamic religious institutions in Jerusalem warned against the repercussions of the continued closure of Bab al-Rahma.
“We hold the right-wing Israeli government fully responsible for any harm to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the institutions said in their statement. “Bab al-Rahma and its prayer hall are an integral part of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, which belongs exclusively to Muslims. Muslims do not recognize Israeli occupation courts and their rulings.”
In response to the Jerusalem Police request to keep Bab al-Rahma closed, Hamas warned that “any harm to the Al-Aqsa Mosque would ignite war” in which Israel would pay a price “with blood and soul.”
Hamas called on Palestinians to foil Israel’s actions in Jerusalem. “This dangerous plan will not pass and our people in Jerusalem won’t allow it to pass,” Hamas cautioned, urging Palestinians to converge on the holy site in Jerusalem “to stop the occupation plans to turn Bab al-Rahma into a synagogue.”
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), another Gaza-based terrorist group, also called on Palestinians to protest the closure of the site. “The Israeli decision to close Bab al-Rahma falls in the context of the war declared against our people and their holy sites in Jerusalem,” PIJ said in a statement.


Tags Temple Mount protests al-aqsa Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Yair Netanyahu must stop the insults By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Will Netanyahu fall to coronavirus? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu torn between legacies of FDR and Hoover By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by