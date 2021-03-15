The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians: Jerusalem Arab vote voids US recognition of Israeli capital

The majority of the Arabs in Jerusalem are not Israeli citizens and hold Israeli-issued ID cards in their capacity as permanent residents of Israel.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 15, 2021 17:40
Wadi al-Joz in east Jerusalem (photo credit: V_KATSON/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Wadi al-Joz in east Jerusalem
(photo credit: V_KATSON/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The participation of Jerusalem Arabs in the upcoming Palestinian elections means that former US president Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is null and void, a senior Palestinian official said Monday.
The Palestinians have received assurances from the European Union and other international parties that the Arab residents of Jerusalem, who hold Israeli-issued ID cards, will be allowed to vote and run in the parliamentary and presidential elections slated for May 22 and July 31, respectively, the official told The Jerusalem Post.
On December 6, 2017, Trump announced the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and ordered the relocation of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
The Palestinians condemned the announcement, saying it destroys the peace process and disqualifies the US from peace talks with Israel.
“The Israeli government apparently does not want to announce its decision to allow the Palestinians in Jerusalem to participate in the Palestinian elections for political reasons,” the official told the Post. “We understand that [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu does not want to make such an announcement on the eve of the elections in Israel.”
The Palestinians welcome the purported decision to allow the Arabs in Jerusalem to participate in the Palestinian elections, the official said, adding: “The participation of the Palestinians in Jerusalem in our elections actually revokes Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and affirms that east Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the State of Palestine.”
On Sunday, a senior Israeli official told the Post the government had not made a decision regarding the participation of Jerusalem Arabs in the Palestinian elections.
The majority of the Arabs in Jerusalem are not Israeli citizens and hold Israeli-issued ID cards in their capacity as permanent residents of Israel.
Two other senior Palestinian officials, Mutasem Tayem and Nabil Sha’ath, on Sunday said Jerusalem Arabs would cast their ballots in Israeli post offices in east Jerusalem neighborhoods located within the boundaries of the Jerusalem Municipality.
Jerusalem Arabs would also be allowed to present their candidacy in the Palestinian Authority’s parliamentary and presidential elections, they said.
“Jerusalem is an occupied city and the capital of the future Palestinian state,” PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh said. He was responding to Kosovo’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem. The move was in violation of international resolutions and would have “repercussions in the near future,” he said.
The PA was in contact with the new US administration, which supports the two-state solution and opposes Israeli unilateral steps, Abu Rudaineh said.
“Israel knows that real peace requires the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital,” he said. “There will be no settlements within the borders of the Palestinian state.”


Tags Elections Jerusalem Palestinian Authority Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: Victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak

Israel Elections: Voters must take stock of LGBTQ-phobia in parties

 By JEFF BARAK
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Amotz Asa-El

Praise Britain, the royal family and history's most accomplished polity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by