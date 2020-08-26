PM Diab: Lebanon could 'lose control' of coronavirus outbreak

"The number of cases is increasing greatly, and if this continues, we will lose control of this epidemic," Diab was cited as saying in a statement issued by the Supreme Defence Council.

Lebanon registered 525 new COVID-19 infections and 12 deaths on Tuesday. The country experienced a spike in infections following the catastrophic explosion in the capital city at the start of the month.

Cases doubled in the two weeks following the blast, as infections spread in hospitals where victims were being treated, medics say.

The government imposed a partial lockdown last Friday to help combat community spread. But the shutdown, which includes a curfew from 6pm to 6am, still allows for clearing rubble, making repairs and giving out aid in neighborhoods damaged by the explosion. The airport will remain open, with travelers having to take PCR tests before boarding and on arriving in the country.

