PM heads to DC to sign deals with UAE, Bahrain while lockdown expected

“We now have two historic peace agreements with two Arab countries within one month... It will be warm peace,” Netanyahu said.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 15:19
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails the historic flight from Israel to the UAE on August 31, 2020, calling it ‘a joyous day for all citizens of Israel, a day of victory, the doctrine of peace for peace’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails the historic flight from Israel to the UAE on August 31, 2020, calling it ‘a joyous day for all citizens of Israel, a day of victory, the doctrine of peace for peace’
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to leave for Washington on Sunday night, as the country prepared to lock down to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Netanyahu emphasized the historic nature of the trip, in which he is set to sign normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, only four days after the latter announced official ties with Israel. The two countries’ foreign ministers are expected to join him for the ceremony at the White House.
In his remarks ahead of Sunday’s cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said his conversation with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Friday was “very warm” and they decided to establish official peace and full ties between the countries.
“We now have two historic peace agreements with two Arab countries within one month,” Netanyahu told cabinet ministers. “I am sure that we all praise this new age… I want to promise you that each and every one of you through your ministries will be a part of it, because this is going to be a different peace.
“It will be warm peace, economic peace in additional to diplomatic peace, peace between nations,” Netanyahu said.
The prime minster added that the enthusiasm Israelis have displayed about these new ties echoed in the populations of the UAE and Bahrain.
“This is truly a tremendous change,” he stated.
The drafts of the agreements were not yet completed as of Sunday afternoon, and it remained unclear as to whether the document Israel and the UAE will sign will be called a peace treaty or simply normalization.
Because there was less time to prepare, the Bahrain-Israel agreement will be more declarative and will not be as detailed as the one with the UAE.
Israel has already begun working on opening an embassy in Bahrain, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi spoke to his Bahrain counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani on Saturday night.
Oman praised the normalization between Israel and Bahrain, its state media said on Sunday.
"The Sultanate welcomes the initiative taken by the sisterly kingdom of Bahrain," the Oman's state TV channel said on its Twitter account.
Oman "hopes this new strategic path taken by some Arab countries will contribute to bringing about a peace based on an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and on establishing an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as capital," the government statement said.
In 2018 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman and discussed peace initiatives in the Middle East with then-Omani leader Sultan Qaboos.
Morroco is also expected to allow direct flights from Israel as the next step in US President Donald Trump's normalization efforts, according to Channel 12.

Reuters and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


