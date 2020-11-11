The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Pompeo announces a visit to Israel, Gulf countries

Pompeo is expected to arrive in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Abraham Accords.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 03:15
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a five-day visit to the region, August 24, 2020 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a five-day visit to the region, August 24, 2020
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
WASHINGTON - United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will travel to seven countries, including Israel, the State Department announced on Tuesday. Pompeo will leave for a ten-day trip on Friday.
His first stop will be France, where he is expected to meet President Macron, Foreign Minister Le Drian, and other senior officials.
In Istanbul, Pompeo will meet the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, “to discuss religious issues in Turkey and the region and to promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world,” the State Department said in a statement.
Following Turkey, the Secretary will depart to Tbilisi, Georgia, where he will meet with President Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Gakharia, and Foreign Minister Zalkaliani, “to express support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, to urge further progress in democratic reforms.”
Next week, Pompeo is expected to arrive in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Abraham Accords, “and our joint efforts to address Iran’s malign activities.”
He will then visit three Arab countries: the United Arab Emirates, that recently normalized its ties with Israel in a White House-brokered agreement. Pompeo is expected to meet in Abu Dhabi with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayd “to discuss security cooperation and regional issues.”
He will then travel to Qatar, to meet with Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani “to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the importance of Gulf unity.” 
His final stop will be in Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the State Department said in its press release.  


Tags Mike Pompeo UAE Israel Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone should get the coronavirus vaccine, and it should be law By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
5 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by