Pompeo announces a visit to Israel, Gulf countries

WASHINGTON - United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will travel to seven countries, including Israel, the State Department announced on Tuesday. Pompeo will leave for a ten-day trip on Friday.

His first stop will be France, where he is expected to meet President Macron, Foreign Minister Le Drian, and other senior officials.

In Istanbul, Pompeo will meet the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, “to discuss religious issues in Turkey and the region and to promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world,” the State Department said in a statement.

Following Turkey, the Secretary will depart to Tbilisi, Georgia, where he will meet with President Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Gakharia, and Foreign Minister Zalkaliani, “to express support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, to urge further progress in democratic reforms.”

Next week, Pompeo is expected to arrive in Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Abraham Accords , “and our joint efforts to address Iran’s malign activities.”

He will then travel to Qatar, to meet with Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani "to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including the importance of Gulf unity." He will then visit three Arab countries: the United Arab Emirates, that recently normalized its ties with Israel in a White House-brokered agreement. Pompeo is expected to meet in Abu Dhabi with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayd "to discuss security cooperation and regional issues."

His final stop will be in Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the State Department said in its press release.