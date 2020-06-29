The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Pro-Iran militias in Iraq burn images of Iraq prime minister, Israel

The shocking photos from Iraq this evening show the men, who were detained on the evening between June 25 and 26, in crisp new jackets of the Popular Mobilization Forces, trampling and burning images

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 29, 2020 22:32
Iranian-backed militias stand on a tank close to the Syria-Iraq border (photo credit: ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS)
Iranian-backed militias stand on a tank close to the Syria-Iraq border
(photo credit: ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS)
A group of men affiliated with the pro-Iranian Kataib Hezbollah who had been released after a counter-terror raid days ago burned the Israeli and US flags and trampled on photos of Iraq’s prime minister.
It is the latest show of force by Iranian-backed elements in Iraq who are part of the official security forces but increasingly seek to supplant the state the way the Islamic Revolutionary Guards have done in Iran and via Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.
The shocking photos from Iraq this evening show the men, who were detained on the evening between June 25 and 26, in crisp new jackets of the Popular Mobilization Forces, trampling and burning images of their own commander in chief. This would be tantamount to a US National Guard unit burning images of the US President or members of Israel’s Border Police burning images of the Prime Minister. There is no precedent historically for a unit off the security forces burning its own commander, except as a show of force that indicates that pro-Iranian groups now control Iraq.

This is a contest of wills between Iran and the region on one hand, Iran and the US and Iran and the Iraqi people. Protesters in Iraq have been demonstrating since last October for better standards of living and infrastructure. Pro-Iranian militias, such as Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Badr and Saraya Khorosani have been implicated in killing hundreds of the protesters, acting on an Iranian model that murdered up to 1,500 protesters last year in Iran.
Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful militia with thousands of dedicated supporters and cadres is the tip of the spear of Iranian influence in Iraq. Once run by Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a sanctioned terrorist by the US, it suffered  set back when the US killed Muhandis and IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in January. Muhandis and Soleimani were key to Iran’s influence. With them out of the way the Iranians have struggled to control Iraq’s 150,000 or so militias in the PMU.
Hezbollah sent Mohammed Kawtharani to coordinate and a man named Abu Fadak was raised up to replace Muhandis. Then Esmail Ghaani, the Soleimani replacement, came to Iraq several times, and even went to the Syrian border, to show his presence. But militias like Kataib Hezbollah are also doing Iran’s bidding by firing rockets at US forces in Iraq. There have been dozens of rocket attacks, including at least six since the beginning of June.

Iraq has a new prime minister named Mustafa Kadhimi, a former activist and intelligence chief, who replaced the former prime minister who had resigned due to the killing of protesters. Kadhimi must manage the Covid-19 crises, a budget crises and tensions between the US and Iran. He sent the Iraqi elite Counter-Terrorism Service to raid the Kataib Hezbollah members on June 25 because of information linking these men to attacks on the US. These extrajudicial attacks were outside the orders the unit was supposed to carry out.
These groups like Kataib Hezbollah are all part of the PMU which is part of the security forces and get a state salary since 2018. But they often act with impunity as rogue elements. They have killed three members of the US-led anti-ISIS Coalition and killed one contractor. The US has retaliated with airstrikes in December and March, killing militia members and decimating warehouses.  The militias haven’t backed down though, they also traffic ballistic missiles for Iran and move weapons to Syria.
Kataib Hezbollah even built a base in Albukamal that was blown up in a mysterious June 2018 airstrike. Qais Khazali, who was sanctioned by the US last year and was once detained by the US at Camp Cropper, found with Hezbollah members back in 2007, went to visit Hezbollah in 2017 and threatened Israel.
This is why these militia members, after being released on June 29, burned the Israeli and American flags. They view themselves as members of Iran’s “axis of resistance” with loyalty to Iran first. The militia members detained on June 26 had been transferred from the CTS to the PMU’s SDPC on June 26 and then released on June 29. Only 11 were released. They got new jackets from the PMU, part of a new PMU line of brand clothing the group has been showing off in recent months, and they posed next to fake gold chairs, as if they were dignitaries.


Tags Hezbollah Iran Iraq
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Erdogan’s agenda: Neo-Ottoman ambition or pan-Islamist zeal? By LELA GILBERT
Itamar Marcus Israel must learn to speak 'Palestinese' to punish PA terror perpetrators By ITAMAR MARCUS
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by