The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Qatar-Egypt rivalry preventing calm in Gaza

The two Arab countries are separately trying to mediate an end to tensions between Hamas and Israel after the Palestinians resumed the incendiary balloon attacks on Israel in the past two weeks.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 20, 2020 15:07
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Political tensions between Qatar and Egypt are hindering efforts to avert a military confrontation between Israel and Hamas, Palestinian sources said on Thursday.
The two Arab countries are separately trying to mediate an end to tensions between Hamas and Israel after the Palestinians resumed the incendiary balloon attacks on Israel in the past two weeks.
Earlier this week, an Egyptian security delegation visited the Gaza Strip for talks with leaders of Hamas and other Palestinian factions on ways of easing tensions with Israel.
The Egyptian intelligence officials received a list of demands from the Palestinian factions that include an increase in the number of permits for Palestinians to work in Israel from 5,000 to 10,000, solving the electricity crisis in the coastal enclave, expanding the fishing zone and raising the Qatari cash grant to Palestinian families to $40 million, the sources said.
The latest Qatari cash grant, estimated at $20 million, is scheduled to end next month.
The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper claimed on Thursday that Qatar has agreed to renew its financial aid to the Gaza Strip for another six months.
Hamas officials, however, said they still haven’t received confirmation from Qatar about its purported readiness to continue the payments to nearly 100,000 families in the Gaza Strip.
Qatar’s failure to officially clarify its position regarding the future of the cash grants to the Gaza Strip is likely aimed at sabotaging Egypt’s efforts to persuade Hamas and Israel to abide by the ceasefire understandings reached earlier this year under the Egyptians, Qataris and the United Nations.
In 2017, Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, cut its diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s continuing support for “terrorism,” including the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood is banned by the Egyptian government and considered a terrorist organization. Hamas is an off-shoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.
“Qatar does not want the Egyptians to score any achievements in the Gaza Strip, including a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel,” the sources told The Jerusalem Post. “The Qataris do not trust the Egyptians.”
Against this backdrop, it is hard to understand why Hamas chose to present its demands to the Egyptians, and not Qatar.
A Hamas official in the Gaza Strip said that his movement presented the Egyptian security officials with its list of demands with the hope that they would relay to Israel, which in turn would pressure Qatar to renew the delivery of the cash grants to Palestinian families.
“We are aware that Egypt has no leverage with Qatar,” the Hamas official said. “But we also know that Israel and Qatar have good relations. If the Israelis want calm, they need to comply with our demands and talk to the Qataris about extending the cash grants. The Israelis also need to understand that the blockade on the Gaza Strip cannot continue forever.”
A Palestinian journalist in the Gaza Strip told the Post that Hamas’s decision to resume the balloon attacks on Israel was aimed at sending separate messages to Qatar and Egypt.  “The message to Qatar is that it must continue the payments to the Gaza Strip if Doha wants to maintain its role as a main broker with Israel,” the journalist said. “The message to Egypt is that it needs to put pressure on Israel to abide by the ceasefire understandings by easing restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip.”
According to the journalist, the Egyptians are unhappy with Qatar’s increased role in the Gaza Strip. “The Egyptians prefer to see Israel helping the Gaza Strip rather than Qatar,” he added.
Hamas is worried that the economic crisis in the Gaza Strip would lead to the resumption of protests similar those that erupted last year under the banner: “We want to live.” Hamas used its security forces and armed wing, Izaddin al-Qassam, to crush the protests and arrest hundreds of Palestinians.
Meanwhile, defiant Hamas leaders on Thursday continued to issue threats against Israel, saying they are not afraid of another war. “We still have our finger on the trigger,” said Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya. “We are not afraid of threats; we are not afraid of threats to resume [targeted] assassination. Shelling will be met with shelling and rockets will be met with rockets.”


Tags Egypt Gaza Hamas qatar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Candidly Speaking: Affirming civilization, UAE and Israel By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by