Qatar-Egypt rivalry preventing calm in Gaza

Political tensions between Qatar and Egypt are hindering efforts to avert a military confrontation between Israel and Hamas, Palestinian sources said on Thursday.The two Arab countries are separately trying to mediate an end to tensions between Hamas and Israel after the Palestinians resumed the incendiary balloon attacks on Israel in the past two weeks. Earlier this week, an Egyptian security delegation visited the Gaza Strip for talks with leaders of Hamas and other Palestinian factions on ways of easing tensions with Israel.The Egyptian intelligence officials received a list of demands from the Palestinian factions that include an increase in the number of permits for Palestinians to work in Israel from 5,000 to 10,000, solving the electricity crisis in the coastal enclave, expanding the fishing zone and raising the Qatari cash grant to Palestinian families to $40 million, the sources said.The latest Qatari cash grant, estimated at $20 million, is scheduled to end next month.The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper claimed on Thursday that Qatar has agreed to renew its financial aid to the Gaza Strip for another six months.Hamas officials, however, said they still haven’t received confirmation from Qatar about its purported readiness to continue the payments to nearly 100,000 families in the Gaza Strip.Qatar’s failure to officially clarify its position regarding the future of the cash grants to the Gaza Strip is likely aimed at sabotaging Egypt’s efforts to persuade Hamas and Israel to abide by the ceasefire understandings reached earlier this year under the Egyptians, Qataris and the United Nations.In 2017, Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, cut its diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s continuing support for “terrorism,” including the Muslim Brotherhood. The Muslim Brotherhood is banned by the Egyptian government and considered a terrorist organization. Hamas is an off-shoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.“Qatar does not want the Egyptians to score any achievements in the Gaza Strip, including a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel,” the sources told The Jerusalem Post. “The Qataris do not trust the Egyptians.”Against this backdrop, it is hard to understand why Hamas chose to present its demands to the Egyptians, and not Qatar.A Hamas official in the Gaza Strip said that his movement presented the Egyptian security officials with its list of demands with the hope that they would relay to Israel, which in turn would pressure Qatar to renew the delivery of the cash grants to Palestinian families.“We are aware that Egypt has no leverage with Qatar,” the Hamas official said. “But we also know that Israel and Qatar have good relations. If the Israelis want calm, they need to comply with our demands and talk to the Qataris about extending the cash grants. The Israelis also need to understand that the blockade on the Gaza Strip cannot continue forever.”A Palestinian journalist in the Gaza Strip told the Post that Hamas’s decision to resume the balloon attacks on Israel was aimed at sending separate messages to Qatar and Egypt. “The message to Qatar is that it must continue the payments to the Gaza Strip if Doha wants to maintain its role as a main broker with Israel,” the journalist said. “The message to Egypt is that it needs to put pressure on Israel to abide by the ceasefire understandings by easing restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip.”According to the journalist, the Egyptians are unhappy with Qatar’s increased role in the Gaza Strip. “The Egyptians prefer to see Israel helping the Gaza Strip rather than Qatar,” he added.Hamas is worried that the economic crisis in the Gaza Strip would lead to the resumption of protests similar those that erupted last year under the banner: “We want to live.” Hamas used its security forces and armed wing, Izaddin al-Qassam, to crush the protests and arrest hundreds of Palestinians.Meanwhile, defiant Hamas leaders on Thursday continued to issue threats against Israel, saying they are not afraid of another war. “We still have our finger on the trigger,” said Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya. “We are not afraid of threats; we are not afraid of threats to resume [targeted] assassination. Shelling will be met with shelling and rockets will be met with rockets.”