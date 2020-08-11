The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Qatari academic blames Lebanese girls, gays, plastic surgery for blast

Qatar’s Islamic regime is considered one of the most dangerous countries for gay because the monarchy imposes the death penalty on same-sex relations.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
AUGUST 11, 2020 01:24
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/ISSAM ABDALLAH)
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/ISSAM ABDALLAH)
Qatari sociologist Abd al-Zaziz al-Khazraj al-Ansari blamed last week’s Beirut port explosion on Lebanese girls, homosexuals and plastic surgery in the Eastern Mediterranean country.
In a video that Ansari uploaded on August 6, he cites the causes for the blast that killed at least 220 people and injured 7,000 as "85% of Lebanese girls are not married. What do you think they are doing? Making original models with the boys? Collecting stamps? Most of them are involved in forbidden relationships.”
He continued his diatribe against the Lebanese people stating "that Lebanon is famous for changing Allah's creation. You want to puff your lips? Augment your breasts? Change your face? Go to Lebanon.”
Ansari  launched an anti-gay rant about the cause of the explosion. "In addition, Lebanon is famous for the prevalence of sodomy and the abundance of homosexuals in it.”
Qatar’s Islamic regime is considered one of the most dangerous countries for gay because the monarchy imposes the death penalty on same-sex relations.
The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), an independent, nonpartisan press-monitoring organization, transcribed Ansari’s Arabic into English.

MEMRI wrote that Ansari claimed the Beirut port explosion “was caused by the Lebanese people's propensity towards blasphemy, plastic surgery, and sodomy.”
Ansari accused the Lebanese of blasphemy. "This is a message to our people in Lebanon [in the wake of the Beirut port explosion]You all have attacked the laws decreed by Allah for the world. The number one [reason for the disaster] is blasphemy.”
The academic said "Dear brothers, when you go to America, to Britain, to France... When you meet the British or the Americans what do they say to you? 'F*ck! F*ck you! What? Sh*t!' I don't know what else... They curse your mother and if they want more, they say 'Goddammit!' They call on Allah to curse you and stuff like that. But when you go to Lebanon, you hear: 'May your religion be cursed!' 'May your God be cursed!' May your whatever be cursed... They curse Allah! They curse your religion! Everybody curses the religion."
He continued that Lebanese "curse Allah and His religion, and you expect Him to give you success? This might be the main reason for the torment you are experiencing. The cursing of Allah has become as prevalent as the drinking water."
He said that "In the Lebanese media they bring people who tell sexual jokes! Cash! Cash! You all saw it and know what I'm talking about. Can anything infuriate Allah more than this?
"Each Lebanese must go out on the street and cut out with scissors the tongue of anyone cursing Allah. You want to get better? Start with that and you shall see how Allah will change your situation for the better."
Lebanon's government resigned on Monday due to popular protests against the ruling political class.
Many Lebanese citizens have accused their country's leaders, including the terrorist movement Hezbollah of culpability due to their alleged negligence and corruption.
Peter Tatchell, the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) and human rights campaigner, told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that  "Blaming Lebanese people for this catastrophic tragedy is breathtakingly offensive – and factually absurd. Ansarai is supposed to be an academic but his irrational bigoted rant sounds more akin to the ramblings of a foul-mouthed street thug. It is racist towards Lebanese people, as well as homophobic and sexist. :
Tatchell added that "The tone and content of his comments suggest someone with huge anger issues. He incites people to violence with his call for them to cut out the tongues of Lebanese who do not share his religious fanaticism. On the issue of homosexuality, Ansarai should look in his own backyard of Qatar where homosexuality is just as prevalent as in Lebanon but hidden behind a mask of hypocrisy. And unlike racist Qatar, most Lebanese do not treat migrant workers like semi-slave labor."


Tags Lebanon qatar beirut
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by