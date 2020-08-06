Qatari royal family member authorized arms supply to Hezbollah - dossier

Qatar’s monarchy has financed weapons deliveries to the global terrorist movement Hezbollah, according to information uncovered by The Jerusalem Post. A private security contractor, Jason G., penetrated Qatar’s weapons procurement business as part of an apparent sting operation. He told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that a “member of the royal family” authorized the delivery of military hardware to the US- and EU-designated terrorist entity Hezbollah in Lebanon.terror finance scheme.The Lebanese Hezbollah organization is an Iranian proxy Shia militia, established by Tehran’s Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Lebanon in 1982. It remains dependent on Iranian finance and support.Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Sulaiman al-Khulaifi, Qatar’s ambassador to Belgium and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), reportedly sought to pay Jason G. 750,000 euros to hush up the role of Qatar’s regime in supplying money and weapons to the Lebanese Shi’ite organization.Jason G. said that at a January 2019 meeting with al-Khulaifi in Brussels, the envoy said, “The Jews are our enemies.”Jason G., who uses an alias to shield himself from Qatari retaliation, said his goal was for “Qatar to stop funding extremists.” The “bad apples need to be taken out of the barrel and for them [Qatar] to be part of the international community,” he added.Dr. Azmi Bishara an Arab Israeli former parliamentarian who stood accused of aiding Hezbollah in its war against Israel in 2006, found refuge and royal patronage (and immunity from prosecution) in Doha. In the wake of the new revelations, prominent European politicians this week urged a swift crackdown on Qatar’s alleged support for terror finance and Hezbollah.Nathalie Goulet, a French senator who led a commission investigating jihadist networks in Europe and authored a report for NATO on terror finance, told FoxNews.com: “We must have a European policy regarding Qatar and especially be careful with its financing of terrorism. Belgium must ask the EU for an investigation and freeze all Qatari bank account in the meantime.”She continued, “We have to settle a general policy with a special warning and a prudent policy to prevent any financing of terrorism, especially from countries like Qatar or Turkey” that are supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and its dangerous anti-Semitic ideology.Ian Paisley Jr., a member of the British Parliament who tracks terror finance, said that the Qatari regime conduct “outlined is outrageous and the government both in the UK and Belgium should act decisively. These allegations are very serious, particularly given that the ambassador is ambassador to NATO, and this should be investigated and appropriate action taken.“Hezbollah are a proscribed terrorist group in Britain and working with them can’t be tolerated. I will tomorrow contact the UK foreign secretary and ask him to investigate these allegations and make representations to the ambassador,” Paisley said.Dr. Efraim Zuroff, the chief Nazi-hunter for the US human rights organization the Simon Wiesenthal Center, said Qatar’s alleged role in financing Hezbollah terrorists “requires prompt action against those involved and immediate expulsion of the Qatari ambassador.”According to Jason G., two Qatari charities furnished cash to Hezbollah in Beirut “under the guise of food and medicine.” He named the organizations involved as the Sheikh Eid Bin Mohammad Al Thani Charitable Association and the Education Above All Foundation.Jason G., who has worked for various intelligence services, confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that his dossier was viewed by top German intelligence officials. The German weekly Die Zeit reported last month that Jason G.’s dossier could fetch as much as 10 million euros.Qatar’s financial and charity systems have been embroiled in other alleged terror finance schemes. The Washington Free Beacon reported in June that a lawsuit filed in New York City asserted that Qatari institutions, including Qatar Charity (formerly known as the Qatar Charitable Society) and Qatar National Bank, funded Palestinian terrorist organizations.The plaintiffs in the case included the family of Taylor Force, an American military veteran killed by the Palestinian Sunni terrorist organization Hamas in 2016.“Qatar co-opted several institutions that it dominates and controls to funnel coveted US dollars (the chosen currency of Middle East terrorist networks) to Hamas and PIJ [Palestinian Islamic Jihad] under the false guise of charitable donations,” the lawsuit reads.In 2014, German Development Minister Gerd Müller accused Qatar of financing Islamic State terrorists. “This kind of conflict, this kind of a crisis always has a history.... The ISIS troops, the weapons – these are lost sons, with some of them from Iraq,” the minister told German public broadcaster ZDF.“You have to ask who is arming, who is financing ISIS troops. The keyword there is Qatar – and how do we deal with these people and states politically,” said Müller.Then-Israeli ambassador to the UN Ron Prosor, writing in The New York Times opinion section in 2014, termed the energy-rich Qatari monarchy a “Club Med for terrorists.”A dossier provided by Jason G. documented the role played since 2017 by a Qatari royal family member in a sprawling