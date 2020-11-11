US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is coming to the region this week and it may be his last major trip here. It could be a kind of requiem for the Trump Doctrine. US President Donald Trump had only the foundations of a doctrine, one that combined transactional diplomacy, personal demands, isolationism and attempts to re-write Obama’s policies. Pompeo was the main person who handled the policy, one of the few who stayed on in the administration since 2017. Pompeo has made several high-profile trips to the region. He has generally used these trips to send a signal about where US interests are and who America’s real friends and allies are. In the first years, these trips would have included more Turkey, but Ankara has become increasingly hostile to the US and Israel. It buys Russia’s S-400 and has threatened Israel and hosted Hamas terror leaders. Pompeo signaled displeasure through visits to Greece and Cyprus this year. The trip won’t include a meeting with high level Turkish officials. Now Pompeo is travelling to France, Turkey, Georgia, Israel, the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from November 13-23. Unless there is a surprise trip to Iraq, as there was in 2019, or a trip to Sudan, as there was in the past, the trip is straightforward. Jordan and Egypt are absent. These are allies the US takes for granted. They need the US. The US doesn’t seem to need much from them at this moment, but they are key partners. Why France? France is a key partner in battles against ISIS and extremists in the Sahel in Africa. It is also a partner in the Mediterranean and it has challenges Turkey’s aggression. In Georgia, Pompeo will probably discuss the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict and Russia’s brokering of a ceasefire. Pompeo isn’t going to Baku which is a message. He’s not going to broker any peace deal apparently. This US administration likes peace deals for Israel, but has been slow to push peace elsewhere. It can’t even seem to get the Taliban to stop attacks long enough to get US forces out of Kabul. The big message of the visit to Israel and the UAE and then Saudi Arabia is the recent peace deal between Israel, Bahrain and the UAE. The US wants to cement this relationship. The Trump administration is also refusing to concede the US election and Trump appears to be ripping apart the Defense Department after Mark Esper was fired. It’s a good time for Pompeo to be out of town. He was pressured about the lack of concession to President-elect Biden. Now, like Nixon’s trip to Egypt in 1974, this US administration is going to a region where it may be liked more than it is at home.This is a 10-day trip. It’s almost 20% of the time Pompeo has left in office. So that’s a lot of days. In France, he will meet President Emmanuel Macron, Foreign Minister Le Drian, “and other senior officials to build on our transatlantic work on economic and security matters, and on counterterrorism and global threats,” the US State Department said.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In Turkey, Pompeo will meet the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, to discuss religious issues in Turkey and the region and to “promote our strong stance on religious freedom around the world.” This is a big symbol. There won’t be any kow-towing to Turkey regime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan or his inner circle who often bash the US in media. No more appeasement, apparently. Turkey has long slammed the US, accused it of working with terrorists, detained US service members, a consulate employee and a pastor. Harassing US citizens and attacking US interests and partners has become Turkey’s way of doing business. In Georgia, Pompeo will meet the president and prime minister and “express our support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, to urge further progress in democratic reforms. He will also meet with the Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church, His Holiness Ilia II.” The crowning achievement will be support for the Israel-UAE Abraham Accords. He will meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discuss security cooperation and the new F-35 sales. He will then go to Qatar. Qatar is a partner with the US and helping with Afghan peace talks. “The secretary’s final stop will be in Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” the statement says. This is an important trip, and it will be interesting to see how he is received in Turkey. The ruling party in Turkey has been hostile to Biden but also now dislikes Trump. It tried to buy up influence in Washington and lobby the Trump administration, but its increasing extremism has harmed its image even among those in the US administration who used to believe appeasement would work. Now with James Jeffrey, the pro-Turkey Syria envoy, out of Pompeo’s team, some of the most pro-Ankara voices are diminished. A red carpet for Hamas terrorists seems to have been one of the last straws with Pompeo. If Pompeo can achieve more deals in the region it will be surprising since countries here now must weigh their reception of him with the incoming administration. His comments on November 10 about a second Trump administration, even though said in jest, angered some in the US. They didn’t matter that much in the region, but his visit will be watched carefully.