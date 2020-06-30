The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Roadside bomb targets Revolutionary Guards in southeast Iran

A local commander from the Revolutionary Guards was wounded in the explosion in Sistan and Baluchistan province, Fadahossein Maleki.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 30, 2020 12:20
General view of damages after a bomb inside a car exploded outside a police station in Chabahar, Iran December 6, 2018 (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
General view of damages after a bomb inside a car exploded outside a police station in Chabahar, Iran December 6, 2018
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A roadside bomb hit two Revolutionary Guard vehicles in southeast Iran but no one was killed, the official IRIB news agency reported, citing a parliamentarian from the region.
A local commander from the Revolutionary Guards was wounded in the explosion in Sistan and Baluchistan province, Fadahossein Maleki, a parliamentarian from the city of Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchistan province, told IRIB.
He said the Sunni militant group, Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), had issued a statement taking responsibility for the attack. Reuters has not received a statement from the group.
He did not say when the attack took place.
In February 2019, the group claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack against a bus carrying members of the Guards which killed 27 people.
Jaish al Adl says it seeks improved rights and living conditions for ethnic minority Baluchis in eastern Iran. 


Tags Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Revolutionary Guards Corp Iranian Revolutionary Guards
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by