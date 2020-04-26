The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Rotten Ramadan TV fare on Egyptian broadcast channels - analysis

In 2002 there was “Horseman without a Horse, an antisemitic dramatic depiction of the implementation of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

By HERB KEINON  
APRIL 26, 2020 20:04
Alexandria, Egypt (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Alexandria, Egypt
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
If it's Ramadan, then it must be time for an antisemitic or anti-Israel series on Egyptian television.
In 2002 there was “Horseman without a Horse, an antisemitic dramatic depiction of the implementation of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.
Ramadan in 2013 featured “Khaybar,” a drama showing relations between Jews and Muslim in Medina that led to the Prophet Muhammed expelling the Jews from Khaybar, an oasis in the western  Arabian Peninsula. In 2017 the show “Kalabsh” featured an American Jewish woman using her guiles to get an Egyptian diplomat to harm Egyptian national security. And in 2019 the Egyptian viewer was treated to “Alzyb'a” that portrayed Jews as in control of the world.
One exception was in 2015, when a series aired called the “The Jewish Quarter” that  did not dehumanize the Jews to the degree expected, something that led to praise for the series in some western press, but criticism inside Egypt itself.
In other words, during Ramadan – the time when television viewing is at its peak – the Egyptian viewer is exposed nightly to shows featuring popular actors  that demonize Jews and Israel.
And this year is no exception, with a private Egyption station airing during Ramadan a 30-episode show called “El Nehaye” (The End) that tells of a future war to liberate Jerusalem, the destruction of Israel and the dispersion of its Jews to their countries of origin.
In other words, not exactly the type of fare that promotes peace.
A Foreign Minister spokesman was quoted as saying that the show is  “unfortunate and totally unacceptable, especially between countries that have a peace agreement between them for the past 41 years.”
It is unclear, however, whether the Foreign Ministry – or Israel – plan to do more on this matter than issue a rather bland statement.
But it could, and has grounds to do so under the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty.
According to Annex III, Article V of the 1979 peace treaty, “The parties recognize a mutuality of interest in good neighborly relations and agree to consider means to promote such relations.” The Article continues: “The parties shall seek to foster mutual understanding and tolerance and will, accordingly, abstain from hostile propaganda against each other.”
The Egyptian media is highly dependent on the government, and shows like these could not be aired without at least a wink from Cairo.
Which raises the question, what is Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi doing? Egyptian-Israeli security ties are as close as they have been for years, and the Egyptian president has been keen on cultivating good ties with the American Jewish community in order to assist him in Washington. Then why allow television fare during the most widely watched month on the calendar that demonizes and delegitimizes Israel?
Why? Because old habits die hard. Because this was the modus operandi adopted by former president Hosni Mubarak – Mr. Cold Peace – that has taken solid root in the country: preserve the peace with Israel at a governmental and military level because it is beneficial for Egypt, but do nothing to cultivate an atmosphere of peace among the people.
More than that, allow anti-Israel propaganda in the mainstream media as a way for Sissi to gain legitimacy among a public that harbors no affection for the Jewish state.
And the media plays to those anti-Israel sentiments: “The End” is simply a case of giving the people what they want to see.
Israel and Egypt marked 40 years of peace last year, a remarkable achievement considering all that the agreement has had to withstand over those years. It has lasted because the agreement very much serves the interests of both sides. But four decades later, and the peace – as “the End” clearly shows – has not seeped down to the masses, with Egyptians still widely viewing Israel in an extremely negative light and harboring the hope that the Jewish state will be destroyed and its people scattered to the four winds.
That this show constitutes “entertainment” for the Egyptian masses is troubling. Israel's protests alone are unlikely to get the Egyptian government to curb this type of fare. Cairo may, however, be more attentive if protests came not only from Jerusalem, but from Washington as well – something the Foreign Ministry would do well to keep in mind.


Tags Egypt ramadan antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Balancing values in the context of coronavirus in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel’s failure to recognize the Armenian Genocide is indefensible By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Andrea Stricker COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand? By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by